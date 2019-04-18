Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Learn and help the stigma around Mental Health.

Find out more

Details
Category: Local News

Every four years after an election, Garden Valley School Division trustees take the time to review their mission and belief statements.

Board Chair Laurie Dyck says this is done to ensure they are still saying what's intended, with the direction the division is taking. Dyck says the board began conversations during their strategic planning sessions earlier this year.

In the end, she says the board decided it would condense its mission statement into language their students could better relate to.

The new mission statement is, "learning and discovering together, to be good neighbours, workers, and citizens."

Previously, it read, "the mission of Garden Valley School Division is to facilitate excellent education for children to become good neighbours, workers, and citizens."

Dyck says the board will give final reading to the new mission statement at its May 14th board meeting.

More Local News

Altona Honours Outstanding Citizens

A lifetime of service was honoured Thursday night as Melvin Klassen was recognized as the 2018 Citizen of the Year by the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce. Following a 34 year career in…

GVSD Board Releases New Mission Statement

Every four years after an election, Garden Valley School Division trustees take the time to review their mission and belief statements. Board Chair Laurie Dyck says this is done to ensure they are…

Winkler Library Showcases Canadian Film With Bite

In recognition of 100 years of Canadian cinema, South Central Regional Library locations showcased Canadian cinematography for National Canadian Film Day. Jess Martens, a clerk at Winkler Centennial…

Altona's New CDO Is On The Job

Altona's new Community Development Officer is beginning to get a feel for the new position after about a week on the job. Sarah Radmore joined the town's administrative team on April 9 and will be…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login