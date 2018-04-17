GVSD Fills More Leadership Roles

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Details
Category: Local News

The newly appointed assistant superintendent of student services for Garden Valley School Division is excited for her new role.

Joanne Derksen, who is the current vice-principal at Parkland Elementary School will take over the position from Doreen Cost on August 1st. Derksen has worked in the division for 22 years, working in the classroom, as well as a range of other areas including time as a resource teacher, E.A.L. teacher, guidance, and Reading Recovery teacher.

"In the last years, together with my vice-principal position, I have worked in Student Services and have just loved working in that world," said Derksen.

She said that role included supporting families, students with special needs and exceptionalities, supporting teachers, and working with the children. "That is just an area I've grown to love, and I'm so excited that my new position will include that role as well."

Derksen says not working with students on a daily basis is something she will definitely miss, and made the decision to move on from the school a hard one. "Many years ago I decided to go to university to be a teacher and work with children, so now there's a shift to working more with adults and families... I will definitely miss that part."

Meanwhile, the role of vice-principal at Winkler Elementary School has also been filled. Debra McKinnon, who is currently a resource teacher at the school will take over the position in September.

debra mckinnon wes april2018Debra McKinnon

The position of became available when current Vice-Principal Cindy Hamilton was appointed as the school's new principal, taking over from Barb Neufeld who is retiring at the end of the school year.

McKinnon says she feels her previous experience teaching in the middle years, and as a resource teacher will benefit her as she transitions into the area of administration."Because I have had several different roles here at Winkler Elementary, I feel I have experience with a lot of the grades and the age levels," said McKinnon. "I know a lot of the kids and families, and I've a chance to work with the staff in lots of different capacities and on different school teams, so I think that will really help me as I move into this new role."

McKinnon will not be leaving the classroom entirely, as her as vice-principal duties will be 75% of her role, while the other 25% will be teaching in some capacity.

