GVSD Fills Two More VP Roles

The Garden Valley School Division has filled two more leadership roles, in what's been a very busy hiring season for the board. The board has filled two vice-principal positions, one at Parkland Elementary School, the other at Garden Valley Collegiate.

The newly appointed Vice-Principal of Parkland Elementary says he will be drawing on his 15 years of experience working in the Garden Valley School Division when he takes over the role September 4th

Jason Shepherd will take over the position from Joanne Derksen, who was appointed the division's new assistant superintendent of student services.

Over the past 15 years, working at Parkland, Shepherd has had the opportunity to work as a resource teacher, classroom teacher, as acting principal, and as a guidance counsellor.

"I've been able to get into a variety of different classes right from kindergarten all the way up to grade 8, so I will be calling back on those years of experience in my new role as vice-principal, and working with the amazing staff that we have here."

When he takes over as Vice-Principal, Shepherd will still have the opportunity to continue working in the classroom. The vice-principal role is 75% of his position, and 25% will be classroom time.

"Throughout my career, even though I was in different roles as a resource teacher and guidance counsellor, I've always maintained a classroom presence, and that's always been a goal of mine to make sure I'm still in the classrooms with the kids. So to have that piece, it was reassuring to me that this was the right step."

Meanwhile, current Vice-Principal at W.C. Miller Collegiate in Altona, Mike Friesen has been appointed as the new vice-principal for Garden Valley Collegiate, also effective September 4th.

Between teaching and admin work, Friesen has spent 15 years in the education system, and he's no stranger to the Garden Valley School Division.

"I'm looking forward to working in Garden Valley, I spent six years teaching math there in the past...I'm looking forward to getting back there and reacquainting myself with some great people," said Friesen.

Friesen says he's really enjoyed his time working with the great staff and great students at W.C. Miller. He says the opportunity he had to work at the school allowed him to refine his skills..."hopefully I can take what I learned here, and apply it at Garden Valley."

