GVSD Fills Two More VP Roles

Voting Is Underway!

Vote for your favourite Morenet logo here.. Voting begins May 1st until May 10th

Details
Category: Local News

The Garden Valley School Division has filled two more leadership roles, in what's been a very busy hiring season for the board. The board has filled two vice-principal positions, one at Parkland Elementary School, the other at Garden Valley Collegiate.

The newly appointed Vice-Principal of Parkland Elementary says he will be drawing on his 15 years of experience working in the Garden Valley School Division when he takes over the role September 4th

Jason Shepherd will take over the position from Joanne Derksen, who was appointed the division's new assistant superintendent of student services.

Over the past 15 years, working at Parkland, Shepherd has had the opportunity to work as a resource teacher, classroom teacher, as acting principal, and as a guidance counsellor.

"I've been able to get into a variety of different classes right from kindergarten all the way up to grade 8, so I will be calling back on those years of experience in my new role as vice-principal, and working with the amazing staff that we have here."

When he takes over as Vice-Principal, Shepherd will still have the opportunity to continue working in the classroom. The vice-principal role is 75% of his position, and 25% will be classroom time.

"Throughout my career, even though I was in different roles as a resource teacher and guidance counsellor, I've always maintained a classroom presence, and that's always been a goal of mine to make sure I'm still in the classrooms with the kids. So to have that piece, it was reassuring to me that this was the right step."

Meanwhile, current Vice-Principal at W.C. Miller Collegiate in Altona, Mike Friesen has been appointed as the new vice-principal for Garden Valley Collegiate, also effective September 4th.

Between teaching and admin work, Friesen has spent 15 years in the education system, and he's no stranger to the Garden Valley School Division.

"I'm looking forward to working in Garden Valley, I spent six years teaching math there in the past...I'm looking forward to getting back there and reacquainting myself with some great people," said Friesen.

Friesen says he's really enjoyed his time working with the great staff and great students at W.C. Miller. He says the opportunity he had to work at the school allowed him to refine his skills..."hopefully I can take what I learned here, and apply it at Garden Valley."

Related article: GVSD Fills More Leadership Roles

More Local News

GVSD Fills Two More VP Roles

The Garden Valley School Division has filled two more leadership roles, in what's been a very busy hiring season for the board. The board has filled two vice-principal positions, one at Parkland…

Plum Coulee Foundation Recognizes Community Contribution Of Two Individuals (GALLERY)

The Plum Coulee Foundation held its Annual General Meeting last night, where two individuals were recognized for their community contribution. Heather Unger, President of the Plum Coulee Foundation,…

Voting Is Underway!

Vote for your favourite Morenet logo here.. Voting begins May 1st until May 10th

Student Loans Made Easier For Low-Income Families, Private Religous Institutions

More than $8.6 million in new support is available for Manitoba students. Of that, $1.7 million is also earmarked to expand eligibility to approximately 150 students at Manitoba’s private religious…

Charity Event To Support Families With Children In Hospital (VIDEO)

Having a child in the hospital for treatment can often be a daunting experience, having to find a place to stay so a parent can be close to their child can make an already emotional experience even…

Local Doctors Return Home To Practice Medicine In Winkler

Four new physicians will be joining the C.W. Wiebe Medical Centre later this year. Clinic Administrator Jim Neufeld says between summer and into the fall season, they will welcome General Surgeon…

Bible Camp Won't Feel Lack Of Federal Funding

Recent changes to the Canada Summer Jobs program won't have any impact on the Pembina Valley Bible Camp, according to Executive Director Chris Harms. A number of faith-based camps in Manitoba, which…

Female Facing Weapons And Drug Charges After Incident In Court

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at approximately 9:55 a.m., an officer with the Winkler Police Service was seated in the court room at the Morden Provincial Court when he saw a female in the court room arm…

New Book Details Mennonite Suffering In 1929-30 Soviet Union

A new book is out about the effort by Mennonites to flee the Soviet Empire in 1929 and 1930. It is called 'Flight' and has been written by Harold Jantz of Winnipeg who has a personal interest in the…

Rhineland Municipality Exploring Internet Options For Ratepayers

Rhineland Municipality is exploring all of its options when it comes to improving internet service to its ratepayers. Reeve Don Wiebe says there are several ways to go about it, but council needs…

Small Increase For Town Of Morris Budget, Doctors' Clinic A Priority This Year

The Town of Morris' operating budget from municipal taxes is $2,484,525 for 2018/19. This is up from $2,457,903, a 1 percent increase from last year, which is less than half the cost of living…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





03
May
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market - NEW LOCATION + GUEST VENDORS

03 May 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

The Olive Tree parking lot





03
May
2018
Soup and Pie Supper Fundraiser & Annual Meeting - Plum Coulee

03 May 2018 - 04 May 2018, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Plum Coulee Community Hall





04
May
2018
Barnswallow Quilt Show

04 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - Community Hall





04
May
2018
Winkler & Morden Police Service Bicycle Auction

04 May 2018 6:00 pm

Winkler Arena





Login