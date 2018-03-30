Gypsy Horses Steal Hearts at the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

When we think of gypsies we often think of tales of old of how the gypsy caravans travelled across many parts of Europe stealing chickens from unsuspecting farmers. This week at the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair the Gypsy Horse has been stealing the hearts of both adults and children, with their beautiful feathered feet and their gentle, docile nature.

Kathleen Jenson hails from Churchbridge, SK and operates Sunset Ridge Stables. She is enjoying her second year here at the Fair, along with Morgan Chevrier, from Whirling Winds Stables in Wawanesa, this being her third year to showcase their gypsies. Both gals have fallen for the Gypsy breed that pulled the caravans from forest to forest.


Jenson shares some of the unique history of this timeless breed. "The Gypsy Horse was bred to be docile, and strong enough to pull the caravans for the gypsies in Europe. So, they are the people-sized draft horse. They're a smaller compact build, sturdy, easy-managed animals that are very friendly and kid-friendly, docile, calm and relaxed horses."

What stole her heart is their nature to please. "They're very charismatic. They've got quite the character to them. But, they're so calm and so easy to work with, so willing, it's almost shocking. There's no effort at all to train them. They just want to please. They're also very versatile, they can do anything!"

"They were bred in secrecy by the Romany people back in Europe," explains Jenson, "and they've only been in North America for about 20 years."

While on vacation, a couple out of Florida spotted the Gypsy Horse, fell in love with them and made plans to bring them over to the US, first having to befriend the gypsy people for a pair.

To keep the breed pure, Jenson says its selective breeding to breed the best of the best to keep the confirmation and the qualities that the Gypsy breed holds. "We're working with them and showcasing them so that people are aware that this breed is actually here in Canada."

Morgan Chevrier has loved watching the interaction between her horse and the families over the past 4 years of raising they gypsies, but especially during these past few days at the fair.

"It's awesome! It's really interesting especially to see people who love the breed and admire them but have never had the chance to interact. It's amazing to watch them fulfill that dream to meet the horses. And honestly, the horses love it! They love the attention and they love the people. They love treats and have figured out that the kids usually have treats!"

"The breed in itself is second to none, Chevrier shares. "It's a dream horse! Their attitudes are very willing and they each have very unique personalities. It's awesome getting to know each horse personally. That personality that could take 10 years to get in a quarter horse you get almost instantaneously in a Gypsy Horse!"

Gypsy Horses Steal Hearts at the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair

