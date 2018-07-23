H.O.G. Owners Saddle Up For Annual Toy Run

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Twenty-eight motorcycle enthusiasts rallied together on Sunday for the annual Southern Manitoba H.O.G. Chapter Toy Run. hog toyrun2 2018 submitted$11,000 in donations will benefit kids being treated at the Children's Hospital in Winnipeg.

The group travelled from Morden to Winnipeg and delivered about $11,000 in donations to representatives of the Children's Hospital Foundation.    

According to event coordinator, Dennis Matthies, this was the 6th annual Toy Run and he said support for the event continues to grow each year.

Jake Hiebert was one of the participating riders and he said his favourite part of the day is rolling into Winnipeg.

"The response that we get from the people and the excitement that it shows. It's just great, it's just a whole lot of fun with the bikes rolling in. It's just an exciting day."

The annual event attracts riders from across southern Manitoba stretching as far west as Brandon and north to Winnipeg.

hog toyrun3 2018 submitted

