Habitat For Humanity Official Excited To See Results Of New Morden/Winkler Chapter

An official with Habitat for Humanity Manitoba is happy to see that a chapter of the organization is being formed in Morden and Winkler.



"I'm really excited to see that we do now have a group that's willing to execute our program in this area and I'm excited to see the results," said Steve Krahn, Vice President of Regional Development. He admitted he's had his eye on the Morden-Winkler market for about 6 years now, noting there is already a successful chapter in the Carman/Dufferin region. "I figured with the generosity of Winkler and Morden citizens that our program would do very, very well here."

Krahn added that a broad spectrum of support is needed in order for a Habitat chapter to thrive in a community, not only from individuals but also from businesses and local government. After meeting with Winkler and Morden city councils this January, he feels reassured that that support is there in the area.

When asked if there is a need for Habitat for Humanity in the Winkler/Morden area, Krahn said he has yet to visit a community that the organization couldn't help.

"Within every market within our economy there's always going to be jobs that aren't high-end, high-paying jobs and sometimes those are the families that fall through the cracks," he explained. Krahn pointed out that quite often these are families we don't necessarily know about or hear about but he is certain they exist in every community. "Quite often they're service workers working hard, often long hours or multiple jobs, just to make ends-meet."

Habitat for Humanity prides itself on being a hand-up not a hand-out to families in need, providing good quality and affordable homes through zero per cent mortgages that require no down payment. Krahn was quick to add that recipients also pay full market value for their homes.

The effort to establish a Habitat for Humanity Chapter in Winkler and Morden is being spearheaded by Duane and Christina Falk.

Related Stories

Winkler Morden Habitat For Humanity Chapter Official