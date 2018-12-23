Habitat for Humanity Stays Strong for 2019

Habitat for Humanity has had another stellar year in 2018 through the many volunteers and teams that came together throughout the province to build homes for those who need the extra bit of help in acquiring their own home.

Steve Krahn is the Vice President of Regional Development for Manitoba.

He said there were some concerns for 2018 after the build of momentum during the visit from past U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn to Winnipeg in the summer of 2017.

"We built a total of 25 homes across the province that year. One of our concerns was that post-Carter visit whether there would be a drop-off in sponsorship and volunteers because so much effort was made in 2017 and so much generosity occurred."

"Well," Krahn explains, "we haven't seen a drop off. In fact, what we saw was a spurring on of new donations, of new volunteers and new energy into the organization."

"So, we basically built at the same level as we built in 2017 with 23 homes across the province and in Kenora now being built."

Looking ahead to 2019, Krahn says the momentum is continuing with a build project schedule of 8 new homes outside of Winnipeg in the rural Habitat chapters, and approximately 16 homes in the City of Winnipeg.