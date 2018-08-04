Hail and Heavy Rain Hit Pembina Valley

A series of severe thunderstorms moved through the Pembina Valley Saturday night bringing heavy rain and hail. Reports of hail up to Toonie sized in Morden, and pea to nickel size in Winkler were received by PembinaValleyOnline. Rainfall was significant considering how quickly it accumulated, in most cases in twenty minutes or less. Winkler received 16mm and Altona 12.5mm.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches had been in place for Southwestern Manitoba for most of the day, with those watches extended into the Pembina and Red River Valleys early Saturday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for most of the region around 7:30 p.m. as the severe storms moved in from the west.

The storms are expected to move out of the region by late this evening.

Submitted by Trevor Frost of Morden

Submitted by Mike Sumner

Submitted by Jessica Verhoog