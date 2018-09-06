Harvest Activity Moves Swiftly This Summer



A Morris area farmer says the dry conditions have allowed harvest activity to move quickly this year.

Art Enns planted wheat, oats, canola and soybeans and says most of the cereals have be cleaned up.

Enns tells us how some of the earlier crops he planted fared this year.

"The wheat and canola were good. Oats was crop that struggled this year with the dryness on that field. When I look at the yields it's still a decent number, but it struggled to get into the three digit numbers."

Enns adds most producers are now harvesting soybeans, which also appears to have been impacted by the hot dry summer.

"I think people will be disappointed in the yields. We're having lots of trouble with green seeds as if the soybeans matured earlier but didn't fully mature. So, the green count this year could be a major issue. We're just getting some samples out here, so it's a little too early to tell."

Enns says frost is not a big concern for farmers at this point.