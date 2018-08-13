Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Scorching heat with daytime highs of up to 39 C couldn't put a damper on another successful Winkler Harvest Festival this weekend.

Due to the heat, Shannon Loewen, the Co-Director of the Harvest Festival, explained the afternoons were slower than past years, but the evenings still picked up. "People still really enjoyed themselves," she said.

Committee members put up last minute misting stations around the grounds to combat the heat and give festival-goers an opportunity to cool off. Sprinklers were also added on the major walkways.

Loewen explained there were vigilant in making sure water was readily available for attendees and was relieved there were no incidences or sickness due to the heat over the weekend.

One big addition for the 2018 festival was the Culture Tent, said Loewen, adding it was a big hit with crowds, Next year, she said, they hope to see it expand.

Looking forward, Loewen notes festival planners already have ideas for the next year, "we learned from what we did this year, and we'll see where it goes next year."

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/harvest-festival-a-success-despite-extreme-heat-video#sigProId47ffda6196

More Local News

Harvest Festival A Success Despite Extreme Heat (VIDEO)

Scorching heat with daytime highs of up to 39 C couldn't put a damper on another successful Winkler Harvest Festival this weekend. Due to the heat, Shannon Loewen, the Co-Director of the Harvest…

Pembina Valley Swelters in Record Breaking Heat Sunday

Southern Manitoba went into the weekend expecting record setting daytime temperatures, and the weather delivered on that expectation with new marks set in several communities across the Pembina…

Collision Slows Traffic At Highway 75 and 201 Intersection

Witnesses reported to PembinaValleyOnline late Sunday evening a collision at the junction of highways 75 and 201 near Letellier. There is no word at this time on the number of vehicles involved or…

Mini Library Idea Catching On In Winkler

As a gift for their 50th wedding anniversary last year, Al and Ruth Ens received a mini library. With enthusiasm, the Ens' consulted with and were encouraged by the city to put up and stock the…

EpiPen Shortage A Concern To Winkler Pharmaceutical Specialist

A shortage of EpiPen epinephrine auto-injectors in the 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg doses continues but is expected to be revived later this month, according to Pfizer, Canada's sole manufacturer of the…

Cullen Settling Into Justice Job

Cliff Cullen says he has a steep learning curve ahead as he settles into his new role as Minister of Justice and Attorney General for the Province of Manitoba. The MLA for Spruce Woods moved into his…

Entomologist Discusses Drought Impact on Insect Populations

An entomologist with Manitoba Agriculture says the drought-like conditions this summer may be influencing the number of bugs we are seeing. John Gavloski explained it all depends on the insect. He…

Humboldt Pastor Shares Message Of Hope

Humboldt Broncos' Chaplain, Pastor Sean Brandow, was invited to answer questions and share his thoughts after the April 6th crash, and is the guest speaker at this year's Winkler Harvest Festival…

Town Of Morris Council Picks High Speed Internet Option

Town of Morris council as agreed on a resolution to enter into an agreement with Valley Fiber, a technology firm based out of Winkler. "Council has been looking at internet options for the community,…

Keep Cool With Proper Air Conditioner Maintenance

There are a number of ways you can prevent your air conditioning unit from overworking during this steamy, sunny weekend. Gord Titchkosky from Polar Plumbing and Heating says, first, it's important…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login