Harvest Festival Entertainment Announced, Cultural Event Being Merged Into Festivities

The 2018 edition of the Winkler Harvest Festival will again feature an exciting line-up of free main stage entertainment.



Winkler Director of Recreation, Culture, and Tourism, Deb Penner says the main stage will include 3 headliners throughout the weekend.



Friday's headliner will be "Night Fever," a tribute band that will play the music of Bryan Adams, as well as the Bee Gees.



Country music group, Restless Heart, will hit the stage Saturday night. The group has six #1 hits, including 'When she Cries, Big Dreams in a Small Town, and the Bluest Eyes in Texas."

The Ball BrothersSouthern gospel quartet, the Ball Brothers will perform Sunday night, and the evening will end with Colton Dixon, who is the winner of multiple Dove awards, and was also an 11th place finalist on American Idol in 2012. Colton Dixon

Meanwhile, Penner says for the first time ever, the festival will feature 4 stages, including the main stage. "We are proud to offer a huge variety of entertainment for everyone," said Penner.

The kids tent will feature Safari Jeff on stage with shows each day of the festival. "Jeff was here last year and wowed kids with his live animal shows, educational videos, and desire to share his knowledge of the creatures he loves."

There will also be the "Country Fair" stage, formerly the second stage or showcase stage. Penner says they are trying to bring back the days of the county fair with several novelty activities including bingo, a trivia contest, dance lessons, plus the pet fashion and talent show.

The Culture tent will include live theatre on Friday, provided by the Flatlands Theatre Company. Penner says they will be doing a Carol Burnett show.

Then Saturday and Sunday afternoon Regional Connections will be part of the festival, offering ethnic music, dance and crafts on stage at the Cultural Tent. This will actually replace the annual Culture Fest which had become too big for the Bethel Heritage Park.

Penner says they are very pleased to have them part of the festival and look forward to giving them added exposure while adding a great event to the festival.

The 2018 Winkler Harvest Festival will take place August 10 - 12.