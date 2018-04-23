Harvest Festival Entertainment Announced, Cultural Event Being Merged Into Festivities

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

The 2018 edition of the Winkler Harvest Festival will again feature an exciting line-up of free main stage entertainment.

Winkler Director of Recreation, Culture, and Tourism, Deb Penner says the main stage will include 3 headliners throughout the weekend.

Friday's headliner will be "Night Fever," a tribute band that will play the music of Bryan Adams, as well as the Bee Gees.

Country music group, Restless Heart, will hit the stage Saturday night. The group has six #1 hits, including 'When she Cries, Big Dreams in a Small Town, and the Bluest Eyes in Texas."

ball brothersThe Ball BrothersSouthern gospel quartet, the Ball Brothers will perform Sunday night, and the evening will end with Colton Dixon, who is the winner of multiple Dove awards, and was also an 11th place finalist on American Idol in 2012. colton dixonColton Dixon

Meanwhile, Penner says for the first time ever, the festival will feature 4 stages, including the main stage. "We are proud to offer a huge variety of entertainment for everyone," said Penner.

The kids tent will feature Safari Jeff on stage with shows each day of the festival. "Jeff was here last year and wowed kids with his live animal shows, educational videos, and desire to share his knowledge of the creatures he loves."

There will also be the "Country Fair" stage, formerly the second stage or showcase stage. Penner says they are trying to bring back the days of the county fair with several novelty activities including bingo, a trivia contest, dance lessons, plus the pet fashion and talent show.

The Culture tent will include live theatre on Friday, provided by the Flatlands Theatre Company. Penner says they will be doing a Carol Burnett show.

Then Saturday and Sunday afternoon Regional Connections will be part of the festival, offering ethnic music, dance and crafts on stage at the Cultural Tent. This will actually replace the annual Culture Fest which had become too big for the Bethel Heritage Park.

Penner says they are very pleased to have them part of the festival and look forward to giving them added exposure while adding a great event to the festival.

The 2018 Winkler Harvest Festival will take place August 10 - 12.

Carman Area Foundation Celebrates 20 Years

The Carman Area Foundation celebrated 20 years of operation on the weekend. The philanthropic organization held its annual fundraising event at the Carman Community Hall to mark the occasion. There's…

New Centre Fueling $350 Million Business Corridor Boom (VIDEO)

The agricultural business corridor between Morden and Winkler is unlike any other. And it's growing with an innovative new project. The new TerraPoint Agribusiness Centre currently under construction…

New Emergency Coordinator Looks To Continue "Excellent" Work Of Former Coordinator

After 9 years volunteering with the Southern Emergency Response Committee, (SERC) member Darin Driedger has stepped into a leadership role with the group. Effective April 1st, Driedger was appointed…

New Equipment Helps Lowe Farm Firefighters With Motor Vehicle Calls

The Lowe Farm Fire Department will have a new skid unit within a month's time. The custom built unit comes from a fire protection equipment supplier in Carman. It features a 250-gallon water tank, a…

BBQ & Fire Pit Safety, Updated Fire By-Law For Altona

An updated fire by-law will come into effect this year for the citizens of Altona. "We're looking at a new fire by-law for the Town of Altona, and in one of the sections it involves burning…

Rural Residents May Feel Carbon Tax More Than Urban

September's carbon tax may hit rural residents harder than urban residents. The Manitoba Government's promised carbon tax will be added to gasoline, diesel fuel, natural gas and propane; 5.3 cents on…

Two Eagles Spread Their Wings At Raptorfest (VIDEO)

Birds have begun their migratory journey North, following the rivers reaching the Pembina Valley. With these birds come predatory birds of prey. To celebrate the arrival of these animals, and learn…

Above Normal Temperatures Going Into May

Southern Manitobans can expect to keep enjoying the warm weather we've been having. "We do see rather warmer conditions in the forecast," said Natalie Hassell of Environment and Climate Change…

Volunteers Hope Large Expansion Will Bring More Youth to Carman Drop-in Centre

Volunteers with The Back Door Youth For Christ drop-in centre in Carman are about to embark on a major expansion project. After years of planning, efforts are set to begin to raise $1 million for a…

