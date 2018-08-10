Harvest For Kids Attracts 14,000 Spectators, Donations Still Being Tallied

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

More than 14,000 people were involved in the world record-breaking harvest south of Winkler last weekend.

Harvest For Kids Director Dave Thiessen explains it was a surreal moment to see thousands of people come to watch the life-changing spectacle on Saturday.

"Everyone just came together, the whole community," he says. "It was one of those moments where you are called to do something... after two years of planning, this was the moment God has called me for. It was pretty special."

Thiessen says it was an emotional punch to see and hear from the spectators and volunteers on how the event moved them. "There were so many different moments like that, it was a whirlwind day."

record wrapper2While the day started out rainy which would've postponed the attempt, the sun came out and dried out the field in time for the 2:00 p.m harvest.

Online, he notes people from 50 different countries tuned in to the livestream on Saturday that saw 303 combines harvest a winter Wheat field outside of Winkler, beating the last record of 244 combines working simultaneously.

The event was a fundraising and awareness building event for Children's Camps International, a Winkler-based ministry that sends kids to faith-based camps in the developing world. Because it costs $5 per child, CCI set the goal of raising $5 million to send one million children to camp.

However, Thiessen says the event was only a starting point, and staff expects donations to continue to roll in. He says they hope to have a preliminary tally in about a week's time.

"This is the start of the fundraising process, over the next couple of months we're looking forward to seeing how this event has generated the money we're looking for to send kids to camp."

He says the harvest has garnered attention from around the world, including a major farm publication in Australia. That awareness connects more people to the non-profit and opportunities for sponsorship. "The real fundraising starts now," Thiessen says.

plaqueOrganizers George Klassen, Dave Thiessen, and Guinness Adjudicator Philip Robertson

More Local News

Empty Building At Altona Entrance An 'Eyesore'

A vacant property in the Town of Altona is known as a bit of an 'eyesore'. Altona Mayor Melvin Klassen was asked about the old McDonald's building, which hasn't been in operation for 3 years now. "It…

Harvest For Kids Attracts 14,000 Spectators, Donations Still Being Tallied

More than 14,000 people were involved in the world record-breaking harvest south of Winkler last weekend. Harvest For Kids Director Dave Thiessen explains it was a surreal moment to see thousands of…

Emerson-Franklin EMO Welcomes New Public Safety Communications System

A local emergency measures official is pleased to see the Manitoba government take the next step to improve the public safety communications system in the province. Emerson-Franklin EMO Coordinator,…

Morden, Winkler Police Dogs Remain Active Despite Cannabis Concerns

More than a dozen RCMP police dogs are being retired across the country ahead of the legalization of recreational marijuana this October. Because cannabis will be a legal substance, the dogs will…

Construction Halted On Altona's W.C. Miller Collegiate Gym

Work to build a new gym at Altona's high school has been put on hold. At the end of July, Border Land School Division received word there was concern about the installation of the roof trusses for…

RM of Morris Council Signs On With Internet Provider

RM of Morris residents and businesses can expect to see increased internet speeds in the near future, as an agreement has been signed with a service provider. "We signed an agreement with Valley…

Commercial Waste Pickup Goes Private In Winkler

Winkler is officially discontinuing garbage collection for commercial businesses, privatizing the collection and disposal effective January 1. As a result, businesses can see anywhere from $182 to…

Pembina Valley Under Smoky Skies

Wildfires in other Canadian provinces are bringing smoke to the Pembina Valley. A special air quality statement has been issued for the region and southern Manitoba as smoke from forest fires in…

Longtime Tourist Attraction Meadows Golf And Amusements Closing

After 24 years of service, the unique seasonal amusement park, Meadows Golf, will close its doors. Transitioning from a career building golf courses in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario, Abe Epp…

$380 Million Public Safety Communications Service Coming To Manitoba

Manitoba's new $380 million public safety communications service is expected to be implemented over the next three years, Premier Brian Pallister announced Wednesday. The provincial government has…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login