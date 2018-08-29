Harvest Is Moving Quickly For Blumengart Colony



Rain in our region earlier this week may have put the brakes on harvest activity, but the moisture was still a welcome sight.

About an inch or more fell over two days in a very parched Pembina Valley.

Mark Tschetter of the Blumengart Hutterite colony says the lack of rainfall has allowed harvest to move along smoothly this year.

"We went through our wheat and oats quickly and now we are up to the beans and have just started cutting some of that crop. Yields on our wheat was average and oats was a little below average, but the land north of us was a little dry."

The community grows a variety of grains to either feed their livestock, which includes chickens, turkeys and hogs, or they sell it as a cash crop.

Tschetter explains which of their crops have been impacted the most by the dry weather this summer.

"I would say the soybeans suffered the most from what I can see and the dry beans are just right. The corn will be hit and miss depending on where the most moisture came down. We had a nice soaker with about an inch of rain, which was awesome."

According to Tschetter, they still have dry beans, soybeans, corn and some hemp left to be harvested.