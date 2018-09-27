Harvest Wrapping Up In Emerson Area

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Emerson area farmer Larry Neuman has wrapped up harvest activity on his farm.

Neuman finished off his 500 acres of soybeans last Thursday that yielded about 37 to 40 bushels an acre with very few quality issues this season.

Looking back on the year overall, he says most of his crops did all right under some very dry conditions this year.

"I think everything was a pleasant surprise yield wise considering we had so little moisture. I think we've received a hair over six inches since the May long weekend. Yields were much better that we anticipated."

Neuman says there are still some crops still out there in his area, but most of that will likely be harvested in the next couple of weeks.

"There are some beans, corn and sunflowers out there, but I think beans are about 80 per cent wrapped up by now."

Neuman expects they'll likely begin their fertilizer program sometime next week.

