It's not every day you see a black bear out for a stroll in the Pembina Valley, so it's definitely a picture worthy occasion when the seldom seen animal is spotted during the day. Marsha Godard caught one of them going for a walk along the train tracks just north of Letellier, along Highway 75, Wednesday around 5:20 p.m.

"The bear started to move towards the field after I stopped the car," said Godard when contacted by PembinaValleyOnline.com.