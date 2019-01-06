Health Canada Recalls Norwex Bathroom Cleaner

On Thursday, Jan. 3, Health Canada announced a recall on 355 mL Norwex Bathroom Cleaner purchased from May 2015 to November 2018.

The product packaging fails to meet chemical hazard labeling, and child-resistant packaging standards. Health Canada notes that improper packaging or labeling has the potential for accidental exposure to the product, and could lead to serious illness, injury or death.

Within Canada, roughly 14,303 units of the cleaner were sold, but Health Canada says that as of December 28, no incidents or injuries were reported to the company from Canada.

The product appears to be pulled from the Norwex website, and Health Canada recommends that consumers discontinue use of the product and dispose of it.