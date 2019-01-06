Health Canada Recalls Norwex Bathroom Cleaner

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
On Thursday, Jan. 3, Health Canada announced a recall on 355 mL Norwex Bathroom Cleaner purchased from May 2015 to November 2018.

The product packaging fails to meet chemical hazard labeling, and child-resistant packaging standards. Health Canada notes that improper packaging or labeling has the potential for accidental exposure to the product, and could lead to serious illness, injury or death.

Within Canada, roughly 14,303 units of the cleaner were sold, but Health Canada says that as of December 28, no incidents or injuries were reported to the company from Canada.

The product appears to be pulled from the Norwex website, and Health Canada recommends that consumers discontinue use of the product and dispose of it.

Museums Preserving History by "Digitizing" Fossils

Several museums, including the Washington Smithsonian, and London's Natural History Museum, will be scanning millions of specimens to create a digital collection. By "digitizing" specimens, it allows…

MPI Says You're Paying $50 A Year Due To False Claims

MPI Autopac ratepayers saved nearly $40,000 last year after certain insurance claims proved to be fraudulent. MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley says each year they tally up the five worst frauds…

Manitoba Taking Big Strides To Improve Health Care For 2019

In the new year, Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living Cameron Friesen says the government will continue taking meaningful action to provide better health care for Manitobans and create a…

Municipality of Rhineland Pegs Drainage, Provincial Directives As 2019 Priorities

Council for the Municipality of Rhineland has pinpointed a few areas it will direct lobby effort in 2019. Reeve Don Wiebe says there will be a sharp focus on the Manitoba Government's draft Water…

Need For Local Respite Home Growing

Last year, Katie's Cottage saw 892 rooms rented at the unique rural respite home across from Boundary Trails Health Centre. Opened in 2016, the home saw over 600 rooms rented in its first year. "The…

Altona Police Investigating Multiple Snowmobile Thefts

The Altona Police Service is seeking the public's help in locating another stolen snowmobile. Further to the report of the stolen snowmobile taken on the 3rd of January, police have since received a…

UPDATE: Two-Vehicle Collision Claims Life Of Winkler Woman

Carman RCMP responded to fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday evening on Highway 3. At approximately 6:30 p.m a semi-trailer was travelling southbound on Highway 3 near Road 17 North in the RM of…

Provencher MP Sees 2019 As A Good Year For Conservatives

Provencher MP Ted Falk is expecting 2019 will be a good year for the Conservative Party. National public opinion polls in the last month have the Conservatives back in front of the Liberals after a…

Community Collaboration On Altona's Horizon In 2019

The Altona mayor says collaboration between town council and community organizations will be a priority in 2019. Altona town council saw a near complete renewal following October municipal elections,…

