Healthcare An Equal Challenge, Former Finance Minister Cameron Friesen Says

Details
Though Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen laments the loss of the finance portfolio, he says stabilizing and continuing to transform Manitoba's healthcare system is an equal challenge.

"Clearing moving from finance to health, it's a case of out of the frying pan into another frying pan," Friesen says.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister made the major cabinet shuffle announcement Wednesday. In the move, Goertzen will move to Education, while MLA Scott Fielding will take over Finance from Friesen.

While Manitoba has one of the most expensive healthcare systems per capita in Canada, Friesen explains it has also suffered from long wait times in the ER and diagnostic treatments. With the federal government cutting back healthcare delivery funding, Friesen says it's critical to continue making necessary changes.

"That's the road we're on, I believe that people are seeing the evidence that it is working," he says, with consolidated services and reduced wait times reported.

"It's an ambitious plan, but it's one that is necessary," Friesen says, thanking the former Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen and his "incredible work getting us thus far, and thanks to the Premier for the opportunity to take up this challenge and move it along."

Friesen says while it's an honour to be given the role, he does lament leaving the finance file, "there are things left undone... undeniably it comes with a sense of loss," he says, not regret but a desire for more time to finish what he started.

In the transition, he says many in his constituency have shown their support, "they are encouraging me, they are praying for me, and that is of real value to me."

Nearly 27 months ago the challenge of reducing the $900 deficit looked impossible, he says, "yet in that context we made progress that is ahead of schedule."

The success was recently met with a positive review from the credit rating agency DBRS, describing the province's credit rating as "improving" and "stable".

"Clearly we've got the confidence now of bond-rating agencies and investors, and that is significant," Friesen says.

