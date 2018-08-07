Heat To Increase Through This Week



We're looking at a hot day in southern Manitoba, and a hotter week. That's from Environment Canada, who tell us a large ridge of high pressure's moving in, bringing in very warm temperatures.

Here's meteorologist Mike McDonald.

"We're looking at a prolonged period of above normal temperatures," he says, "With highs warming up a couple of degrees every day, as we move along through the week. So for the next couple of days, high temperatures will be around the 30 degree mark, but the real heat starts pushing in on Thursday, and I expect temperatures in the mid-30s by the time we get into Friday, and that'll last right on through the weekend."

McDonald adds while the temperatures will be high, there's one bit of relief.

"Fortunately, under this ridge of high pressure, it's actually a fairly dry air mass with it," he says, "So humidity levels will not be too excessive, so certainly, when you get temperatures up in the mid-30s it's going to be hot, but the humidity levels fortunately for this time round, won't be too extreme, so we're looking at maybe humidex values into the late 40s, but shouldn't be any more than that."