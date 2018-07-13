Heat Warning In Effect As Temperatures Rise For The Weekend

All of Southern Manitoba is under a Heat Warning today (July13th).

Natalie Hasell with Environment Canada says the criteria for a Heat Warning is when two or more consecutive days reach 32 degrees and when nighttime temperatures do not fall below 16 degrees. You can also have a Heat Warning when two or more consecutive days have humidex values of 38 or higher. A combination of temperature and humidex requirements on consecutive days can also result in a Heat Warning.

Hasell says the very young and very old are susceptible populations on days like today. Also, those with cardiovascular diseases including heart and kidney tend to be at greatest risk of suffering in extreme heat.

She note there are precautions everybody should be taking on days like today. She suggests drinking a lot of water to stay hydrated and avoiding caffeinated drinks or alcohol.

"Sweating is how your body cools down," explains Hasell. "If you've stopped sweating get help, call 911 because by that point you are dehydrated."

If you have to be outdoors, Hasell suggests scheduling breaks and then finding an air conditioned space to allow your body a chance to cool down.

Hasell says there is also a concern for those on medication. It may not be the health condition but the medication that causes concern on hot days. If you are on medication, she suggests asking your doctor or pharmacist if the heat could cause concerns.

If you exercise outdoors, Hasell says you might want to reschedule your workout or avoid exercising outside for the next while.

For those who don't have access to air conditioning, Hasell says you may want to try a commercial building such as a mall, city office lobby or library to cool off.

"All these places that would normally be air conditioned would be good options to take shelter in if you don't have access to an air conditioned space yourself," says Hasell.

Hasell says heat illness is a significant threat. She says it can happen very quickly and become very serious very quickly.