Heat Wave Invades Pembina Valley With 35C Temperatures

Temperatures and humidity levels are expected to soar this weekend, with daytime highs reaching above 30 degrees, and humidex levels pushing 40. As of Friday morning a Heat Warning was in effect for all of Southern Manitoba.

Southern Health-Sante Sud Vice-president of Medical Services Dr. Denis Fortier urges you to be prepared for the heat.

"So if you can avoid being in the heat," he says, "And especially if you are a person who's at risk -- our elderly people, our very young children, and people with illnesses, or chronic illnesses -- they tend to be our most vulnerable people who are affected by heat."

Fortier recommends avoiding the hottest part of the day.

"That 11 o'clock in the morning until 7 o'clock at night time frame, because that seems to be when the heat is at its worst," he says, "Wear very light clothes. If you can, place yourself in the shade, drink plenty of water, to stay hydrated -- that's very, very important. When and where possible, go where there's air conditioning, or fans."

He also says getting into a pool can be helpful.