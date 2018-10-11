Heavy Snow Hits Parts Of Southeastern Manitoba

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

The snow came down in the southeastern corner of Manitoba Wednesday just as was predicted by Environment Canada. Randy Tkachyk lives at Sundown, about 70 kilometres southeast of Steinbach and says they got 19 centimetres of 2018 10 randy tkachyk thumbnailRandy Tkachyk measures the snow Wednesday night.snow.

"I got home last night and there were seven-and-a-half inches of snow on the ground. That changes my day. Instead of letting cattle out into fresh pasture for grass, I now have bring them bales."

Tkachyk says the snow is at least one month early and it has interrupted their farm operation.

"We have to change gears here. We were expecting to do some field work and it looks like we're going to instead be clearing snow here in the yard."

The forecast calls for sunshine and +8 Friday but then rain Saturday and more snow on Sunday.

