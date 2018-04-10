Heavy Snow In Fargo Area Does Not Change Flood Outlook

Heavy snow in North Dakota and Minnesota in recent weeks is not expected to cause any significant flooding problems along the Red or Roseau Rivers. Dan Riddle is a forecaster with the U.S. National Weather Service in Grand Forks. He says the big snowfalls have generally been closer to the south end of the Red River basin.

"The heaviest snow has been down in the area around Fargo. They've had amounts in the last couple of weeks in the 10-20 inch range. The northern portion of North Dakota, from Grand Forks north, has missed out on most of the recent snow. As a result, as you get nearer to the Canada-U.S. border, the fields are more bare versus Fargo and points south."

Riddle says the new moisture has not altered the flood forecast for the Red River because it was so dry last fall, which means there is plenty of capacity for the soil and rivers to handle the extra water.

He adds it's a similar story for the Roseau River.

"They did initially get some heavy snow up into portions of the Roseau area. Mainly though, it seemed to be south and west of Roseau, not as much in the Roseau River watershed. So the snow water-content of around two-three inches, I do not anticipate that to cause any additional, big time issues."