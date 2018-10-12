'Hidden Homelessness' Lectures Educate On Eliminating Poverty

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

Six different speakers from across Canada gathered in Winkler on Wednesday for Eden Health Care Services 'Faces of Homelessness' lecture series.

"It is Mental Health Awareness Week and being a mental health service provider, poverty, mental health, and illness often go hand in hand, so this was an excellent opportunity," says Kym Kaufmann, CEO for Eden Health Care Services, and organizer of the event.

She says there weren't many questions from attendees. "The speakers all did a really great job of explaining their position and some of the work that they do, and some of the things that frontline service providers can consider to help reduce homelessness."

Dr. Rook is Director of Strategic Initiatives and Managing Director (Calgary) for the Mustard Seed Society. Their vision and mission are to support those facing homelessness and poverty through fulfilling their basic needs and helping build a sustainable lifestyle.

"Let's not leave a single Canadian on this death road of homelessness," says Dr. John Rook, the opening and closing speaker for the day.

He believes that poverty can be solved, but friends, family, communities, and government need to work together in a "harmonious vision" for this to become a reality. The day-long seminar is the first step to planting the seed of homelessness awareness within the Pembina Valley.

Carolyn Ryan was the representative for Manitoba Housing and is the Acting Chief Operating Officer. "Manitoba Housing is part of the Department of Families under this government, and I think there's an expectation that we figure out how to work together. We are anxious to move on with that work, and find ways to collaborate, communicate, and help the clients that we're all sharing across our systems."

The lectures help to bridge the gap between different levels of society and government and also help educate on the fact that homelessness is often hidden.

"We have a lot of homeless individuals in Manitoba, and there's lots more that we can do to help these individuals get off the streets," adds Kaufmann.

The other lecturers include John Janzen, the Community Education Coordinator at Siloam Mission, Bev Dyck, Eden's Program Director of Housing and Supports, Lori Penner, Community Development Coordinator at Winkler Central Station Community Centre, and Al Wiebe, a Social Worker who was previously homeless.

More Local News

Voters Get To Hear Altona Council Candidates

Close to 200 people turned out for an All-Candidates Forum Tuesday night in Altona. The event, hosted by the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce, was organized to give voters a chance to hear…

'Hidden Homelessness' Lectures Educate On Eliminating Poverty

Six different speakers from across Canada gathered in Winkler on Wednesday for Eden Health Care Services 'Faces of Homelessness' lecture series. "It is Mental Health Awareness Week and being a mental…

Final Viterra Donations Awarded Total $95,000

Thursday afternoon the remaining donations from the 2018 Viterra Championship were awarded to a number of community initiatives. The Winkler Community Foundation was the recipient of $10,000.…

Fire Departments Urge Residents To Create Escape Plans

It's Fire Prevention Week, and fire departments around the Pembina Valley are encouraging citizens to "Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware - fire can happen anywhere." The Winkler Fire Department opened…

Heavy Snow Hits Parts Of Southeastern Manitoba

The snow came down in the southeastern corner of Manitoba Wednesday just as was predicted by Environment Canada. Randy Tkachyk lives at Sundown, about 70 kilometres southeast of Steinbach and says…

Search And Rescue Team Gears Up For Busy Season

The RCMP Search and Rescue Team is gearing up for their busiest time of year. In total, 19 trained officers are deployed to approximately 20 calls every year, often to search for people who've gone…

Winkler Council Hopefuls Present Platforms To Voters

The race for city council is heating up in Winkler. Council hopefuls led a forum last night tackling topics ranging from recreation to affordable housing. In total nine people are running for six…

Mihaychuk Hopes To Transition From Councillor To Reeve In Emerson-Franklin

Ron Mihaychuk is campaigning for another term on council in the municipality of Emerson-Franklin, but this time he wants to be the new reeve. The incumbent has eleven years of council experience, has…

New Manager For Altona Chamber

Tim Spiller has been hired as the new manager for the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce. A news release from the organization indicates that Spiller brings a wealth of managerial and…

UPDATE: Accident On PTH 32 Slows Afternoon Commute In Winkler

UPDATE: Winkler Police say the accident occurred after a vehicle that had stopped facing east at the intersection of Southview Dr. and 1st St. proceeded to make a left-hand turn with the intention of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login