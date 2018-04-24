High Percentage Of Self-Built Homes In Winkler Causes Concern

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Details
City Council is concerned about the number of self-contracted homes in Winkler. Self-builds continue to be a popular option, accounting for 33 percent of single-family dwelling construction this year so far.

Out of 69 homes, 46 were built by contractors (67 percent) and 23 self-contracted (33 percent). Out of 30 single-family dwellings in Morden, 26 have been contractor built (87 percent) compared to four self-contracted houses (13 percent).

Winkler Deputy Mayor Henry Siemens says the percentage causes concern. He suggests self-builds should be required to pass additional inspection requirements, including on windows and doors, to ensure they're properly installed.

"It's just something we want to keep an eye on to make sure the homes that are being built, are being built right. We know every home that's built will, someday, be sold," Siemens says.

Self-contracted homes make it difficult for the city to be familiar with the skill of every builder and self-builds are often initiated for income and built for speculation. It then falls on MSTW to ensure every house built in Winkler is a quality home, "and we're not going to have someone buy a home that's a dud," Siemens says.

While the ratio remains a concern, he notes the year has started off with a bang.

"The year has started really strong," Siemens says, adding the planning department is expected to be kept especially busy in 2018.

"It's been really good to see... there's growth happening in our partner municipalities as well... it's really healthy for the group of us."

