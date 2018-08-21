High Temperatures Attributed To High Camping Numbers In Morden

The sun and hot temperatures have benefited the Morden Campground at Lake Minnewasta.

During the summer the campground has been incredibly busy says Community Events & Recreation Manager Clare Agnew, with people enjoying the beach and campfires. Many of their busiest hours have been during long weekends and baseball tournaments. With the upcoming Corn and Apple Festival, the park will be full again, says Agnew.

"Every year we deal with a full campground for Corn and Apple. We do what we can; we fit in campers where we can, and tents where we can."

Agnew notes a shuttle bus will drive to the campgrounds, giving rides to downtown, aiding in alleviating some of the parking challenges.

There have been new additions added to the area: a new playstructure, paddleboards and kayaks at the beach, and a firewood program.

The program was implemented to protect the trees in the area says Agnew, increasing the amount of firewood in each bundle sold to encourage more people to buy wood at the campground instead of bringing their own.

Agnew says the program has been well received, with campers using the firewood sold on site. With increased education and offering reasonably priced firewood, Agnew hopes this will help reduce the spread of invasive species.

"We are trying to educate, at the same time making our firewood reasonable. Sharing information with them and taking note of how the fires are being manned and the amount of wood of wood being used. We're optimistic we're doing a good job with that."

As the camping season begins to come to an end, Agnew says they will evaluate the campground, seeing what can be done next year to improve the area.

One plan coming for 2019 is the development of an area to be a more natural green space says Agnew, developing the area to be more inviting for hikers or visitors.