A new turning lane is being planned at the intersection of Highway 32 and Road 10 North, allowing easier access to the north end of Schanzenfeld and to Chortitz.

RM of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson explained that the plan was to put in the additional lanes last year, when the PTH 32 and Rd 9 N intersection had been done at the south end of Schanzenfeld. Due due to a lack of funding, construction was delayed. Seeing the need, and not wanting to see their costs increase by waiting longer, the RM of Stanley has decided to proceed with construction on their own.

Olafson states the Highways Department will be "offering their expertise on design," but the RM will be footing the bill for this intersection.

"One way or another, we're trying to alleviate a little bit of congestion there," said Olafson.