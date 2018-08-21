Highway 75 Upgrades Underway

Manitoba Infrastructure is repairing the concrete joints along Highway 75, south of Ste. Agathe.

Regional Construction Engineer A.J. Miller says the work is happening in the southbound lanes between Ste. Agathe and Morris, a stretch of approximately 20 kilometres.

Miller says the work started this week and should be completed around September 21st.

He notes this is routine maintenance happening only in the southbound lanes this year.

The cost of the project is about $300,000.

Where work is happening, traffic is down to a single lane with reduced speed.