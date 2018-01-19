Details
Category: Local News

The Regional Mental Health Coordinator for Southern Health says hiring more psychologists is just not a realistic option in rural areas of the province.

Tina Cordell is reacting to a review of the province’s health care system conducted by consultant Dr. David Peachey. The report recommends investing more in positions for clinical psychologists who would be more involved in general patient care. Cordell says although it would be nice to have more psychologists, that’s just not something that’s realistic here in Southern Health.

"It’s very very hard to hire psychologists into rural areas. Winnipeg might have more success in that bust as I said, we had a vacancy of going on two and a half years in Portage because we couldn’t recruit a psychologist to provide rural Manitoba service."

The Peachey report also indicates Manitoba has an average of 19 clinical psychologists for every 100,000 while in the Southern Health there are only two psychologists in the entire region of about 200,000 people. Cordell explains the role psychologists play here in southern health. 

"I guess the difference here is the way we have our mental health programs set up in Southern Health which is very different to what they have established in Winnipeg. Psychologists here in our region are consultants to our program and it’s our mental health workers who actually deliver the primary treatments for behavioral and mental health problems."

Cordell says the community mental health workers are individuals with academic credentialing. "They could be psychiatric nurses, they could be social workers, they could be people who have a masters in counseling/psychology" noted Cordell. She adds a variety of educational backgrounds can qualify a person to provide psychosocial assessments as well as the therapies.

"When we’re talking about a clinical psychologist, this is a person who has a doctoral level so they have a Ph.D. and they have that additional assessment to do things like testing for example like personality testing, those kinds of higher level psychological testing to come up with higher level diagnoses."

Cordell notes the community mental health workers that are hired into the program are educated and qualified to do assessments but not that psychosocial assessment that a psychologist does.

More Local News

R.M. Dufferin and Town of Carman Look to Accommodate STARS Landings

The R.M. of Dufferin and Town of Carman are considering building a helipad at Carman Memorial Hospital. STARS Air Ambulance has approached the municipalities about the possibility. Dufferin Reeve,…

Enjoy the Spring-like Weather While it Lasts

Right now, it feels like spring has sprung in the middle of January. However, Environment Canada Meteorologist Terri Lang says to enjoy it while it lasts. The temperatures are unfortunately are not…

Carman Students Attend Ag Days

Carman Collegiate School brought a busload of students to Manitoba Ag Days this week in Brandon at the Keystone Centre. Karen Elias, Educational Assistant at Carman Collegiate, said they make an…

"Hiring More Psychologists Is Just Not A Realistic Option"

The Regional Mental Health Coordinator for Southern Health says hiring more psychologists is just not a realistic option in rural areas of the province. Tina Cordell is reacting to a review of the…

Pellet Guns Lead To Weapons Charges After Dispute (VIDEO)

Two R.M of Stanley men are facing weapons charges after a property dispute on Wednesday. RCMP and Winkler Police were called to the Village of Hochfeld Wednesday morning after reports of a property…

Access CU Follows Central Bank, Raises Prime

The head of Access Credit Union doesn't think this week's hike in the prime rate will have too much impact on the economic growth and activity the region has enjoyed over the past few years. The Bank…

Winkler Fire Department Responded To Fewer Calls In 2017, Report Impressive Response Times

In its yearly call report, the Winkler Fire Department detailed some positive stats. Not only were overall calls down in 2017 from 2016, the department also boasted some impressive numbers regarding…

Southern Health Reporting Typical Flu Season

The Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health says it has been a typical flu season here in Southern Manitoba. Dr. Michael Routledge says influenza has reached the South Central region and…

Morris MLA Expecting Changes To Riding

The MLA for Morris anticipates changes will be made to the boundaries of his riding when the Electoral Boundaries Commission completes its review later this year. The boundaries are reviewed every 10…

UPDATE: Property Dispute Leads To Arrests In Hochfeld (VIDEO)

RCMP along with Winkler Police conducted a joint operation in the Village of Hochfeld Wednesday morning. Officers from the Morden and Carman Detachment received a call at 10:50 a.m advising of a…

Carman and Dufferin Move Ahead with Commitments to PCH Project

The Town of Carman and R.M. of Dufferin are moving forward with their shares of funding for a new personal care home in Carman. The Town of Carman has given first reading to a borrowing by-law that…

Clearing The Smoke About Why The Poverty-Stricken Spend On Habit

While statistics reveal numbers of people who are quitting their smoking habits are rising, those living below the poverty level seem to be holding out. With the cost of cigarettes increasing…

Tenders Open For New Winkler K-8 School

Tenders for construction of the Pine Ridge Elementary School in Winkler are now open. Tenders opened January 12th and will close February 13th. February 16th is the day set by the Garden Valley…

Snowmobile Enthusiasts Looking Outside The Province For Trails

With the winter already roughly half over, the riding season in the Pembina Valley, if it comes, could be a short one. A good sledding season usually starts with the first snowfall in November and…

BLSD Officials Participate In Provincial Literacy And Numeracy Summit

A delegation from Border Land School Division joined various other stakeholders in Winnipeg last week to talk literacy and numeracy in Manitoba. The three-day Learning for Life Literacy and Numeracy…

Water Rates Continue To Climb

Wholesale water rates in our region went up 2 percent at the start of this year. It's part of a series of increases that the Public Utilities Board approved back in the fall of 2013. Under that…

Feds Revise Controversial Tax Changes

The biggest tax changes in 40 years are being watered down. CPA, CA Accountant Shawn Friesen explains the federal government has abandoned a number of proposals that had negative consequences, "they…

Carman Reservoir Projects Takes Another Step Forward

There's been another step forward in building a new water reservoir in Carman as well as upgrading the community's water distribution system. At its latest meeting, Town Council got the ball rolling…

Pembina Valley Boasts Having One Of The Lowest Jobless Rates In The Province

The Pembina Valley region continues to be an economic engine for the province, according to a Manitoba MLA. This region has an unemployment rate of just under 5 percent compared to a 5.7 percent…

String Of Shoplifters Hit Winkler Businesses

Winkler Police responded to a string of shoplifting cases last week. On January 9, police received a report of theft from staff at Mark's Work Wearhouse. Police learned two females stole several…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Collision And Stolen Vehicle Highlighted In Morden Police Report

Warmer Weather Coming Soon

Habitat For Humanity Official Excited To See Results Of New Morden/Winkler Chapter

RM Of Morris Welcomes New Fire Chief, Building Inspector

Lake Minnewasta Skating Trail Becomes Reality

Winkler Golf Course Raising Funds For New Clubhouse/Restaurant

STARS Records Record Number Of Missions In 2017

Bundling Up Children In Car Seats Is A Safety Concern

Local Elks President Encouraging Volunteer Spirit in the New Year

A Podcast Tells The Tales Of Giant Rural Landmark Statues

Pembina Valley Unitarian Universalists Open Doors To All

Sticking To A Healthier 2018

Winners For 2017 Morden Elks Cash Lottery Announced

Artists Acknowledged For Promoting Interreligious Understanding

Theft, Break-Ins Up In 2017 For Morris-Emerson Detachment Area

New Mental Health Service To Come To Winkler

Altona's Fire Department Responded to 70 Calls In 2017

Associate Professor Sharing Concern For Canadian Net Neutrality

Altona FD Finds False Alarm at High School After Student Tampers With Detector

Morden Man Wanted in Altona Stolen Car Case

Local News Archives

Community Events

19
Jan
2018
Enchilada supper

19 January 2018 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Winkler Mennonite Church, Winkler





20
Jan
2018
Journey For Sight

20 January 2018 8:00 am

Blair Morrison Hall, 504 Broadway Street, La Rivie





20
Jan
2018
Winter Carnival - Morris

20 January 2018 12:00 pm

Town of Morris





21
Jan
2018
Cross Country Ski Day

21 January 2018 1:30 pm

Burwalde Woods Trails





21
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Portage Terriers

21 January 2018 6:30 pm

Stride Place





22
Jan
2018
Fraud and Senior Safety

22 January 2018 2:00 pm

Gardens on Tenth - multi purpose room, Altona





22
Jan
2018
A Cappella Fever!

22 January 2018 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts





Login