2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

A piece of Plum Coulee history has returned home thanks to a group of local citizens.

plumcoulee vintagefiretruck2 2019"To see the name of Plum Coulee originally on the fire truck was surprising...I guess it was meant to be," noted Wiebe.

Ernie Wiebe was part of the contingent that purchased one of the original fire trucks used by the local fire department, a 1948 GMC pumper truck. He says it all started when someone notified him of it located north of Lockport.

"He sent me a picture of this truck sitting in a backyard in amongst a bunch of trees," he explained. "So I looked at it and...I said 'Man look at this, this is sweet!'. I brought the pictures one morning to the coffee shop and I talked to June (Letkeman) about it and I said 'We need to get this truck' ".

Turns out the former owner of the truck was Bill Giesbrecht, a past resident of Plum Coulee who had plans of restoring it but passed away before he got to the project.

In a push to help buy the truck, donations were gathered at the coffee shop and Wiebe said it didn't take long before $1,000 was raised. He is also grateful to Grant Braun of Windy Lane Towing for only charging $100 to tow the truck back to town.

The truck now sits on display in front of the Plum Coulee Museum, and Wiebe says the goal is to get it up-and-running in time for the Plum Fest parade in August. In fact, the hope is that Bill Giesbrecht's widow will ride in the front seat for the trek.

Wiebe said volunteers will get to work on the truck once the weather starts to warm up. He noted further donations of skill and money will be needed to make this project a reality.

plumcoulee vintagefiretruck3 2019

 

More Local News

Historic Fire Truck Returns To Plum Coulee

A piece of Plum Coulee history has returned home thanks to a group of local citizens. "To see the name of Plum Coulee originally on the fire truck was surprising...I guess it was meant to be," noted…

Roland School Goes Viral Showcasing Importance Of Physical Literacy

The roughly 70 students at Roland Elementary School found themselves in National Headlines one week ago for having the first sensory path in Manitoba. The 120 ft sensory path painted on the school…

Altona Councillors Planning 2019 Priorities

Altona town council is gearing up for its annual planning session. Councillors and administrative staff will huddle together next week to map out the priorities for 2019. Chief Administrative Officer…

Region's First Cannabis Store Opens In Morden

The first retail cannabis store in the Pembina Valley opened today. National Access Cannabis, under the brand META Cannabis Supply Co., began operations in Morden this afternoon. In a statement from…

St. Jean Farm Days A Record Breaker

This year's St. Jean Farm Days was a record breaker. The annual event drew a large number of producers from around the region to hear information on a wide array of subjects ranging from grain…

Requests For Payment Via Giftcards Should Raise Red Flags, Police

Winkler Police are reminding residents to raise their warning flags when receiving requests for payment with gift or pre-paid cards, especially from people online. In recent weeks police have…

Winter An Opportunity To Prepare For Summer Blooms

Many may feel looking ahead to summer may be premature; however, Morden's Communities in Bloom (CIB) committee is hard at work, planning to achieve a perfect score. When it comes to CIB, there are…

Pallister Makes Trip To Altona, Visits Town's Biggest Employer

Manitoba's premier made a stop in Altona on Thursday to tour the town's biggest employer. Brian Pallister got a chance to see some of the things Friesens Corporation is doing as a leader in the North…

Bucking National Trend BTHC Foundation Receives Record Funding

While non-profits have seen a decline in charitable giving across Canada, the Pembina Valley remains a strong community supporter, as evidenced at the Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation. "We…

Winkler Comic-Con Cancelled

It was sad news for comic enthusiasts today, with the announcement Winkler's Comic-Con would not be taking place this year. Winkler's was the first Comic-Con in Manitoba to take place outside of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login