Historic Fire Truck Returns To Plum Coulee

A piece of Plum Coulee history has returned home thanks to a group of local citizens.

"To see the name of Plum Coulee originally on the fire truck was surprising...I guess it was meant to be," noted Wiebe.

Ernie Wiebe was part of the contingent that purchased one of the original fire trucks used by the local fire department, a 1948 GMC pumper truck. He says it all started when someone notified him of it located north of Lockport.

"He sent me a picture of this truck sitting in a backyard in amongst a bunch of trees," he explained. "So I looked at it and...I said 'Man look at this, this is sweet!'. I brought the pictures one morning to the coffee shop and I talked to June (Letkeman) about it and I said 'We need to get this truck' ".

Turns out the former owner of the truck was Bill Giesbrecht, a past resident of Plum Coulee who had plans of restoring it but passed away before he got to the project.

In a push to help buy the truck, donations were gathered at the coffee shop and Wiebe said it didn't take long before $1,000 was raised. He is also grateful to Grant Braun of Windy Lane Towing for only charging $100 to tow the truck back to town.

The truck now sits on display in front of the Plum Coulee Museum, and Wiebe says the goal is to get it up-and-running in time for the Plum Fest parade in August. In fact, the hope is that Bill Giesbrecht's widow will ride in the front seat for the trek.

Wiebe said volunteers will get to work on the truck once the weather starts to warm up. He noted further donations of skill and money will be needed to make this project a reality.