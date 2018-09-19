Historic Mural In Carman To Be Covered Up

The historic mural located on the main road through Carman will be covered up. A Walk Through Time, painted on the side of a building on Highway 13, was spearheaded by the Golden Prairie Arts Council in the late 1990s and depicts historical moments throughout Carman's history.

Mayor Bob Mitchell said the mural, and the wall of the building it's on, have deteriorated quite a bit over the years.

"(The Town doesn't) own the property but we had an agreement with the property owner when it (the mural) was first put in...that we would restore that wall to what it was before," he explained.

That restoration work includes installing an 18 inch concrete ledge at the base of the wall where the stucco has all come off, and then painting over the artwork.