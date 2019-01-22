A local hockey team recently embraced a new definition for MVP.

The Morden PeeWee AA Hawks are competing for the 2019 Good Deeds Cup. The team came together to serve at local respite house, Katie's Cottage, helping prepare the care packages given to children admitted into the hospital, as well as raising hundreds of dollars for the organization by carrying groceries for local shoppers.

Coach Kevin Perrin says the story of 12-year-old Kaitlyn Reimer, the founder of Katie Cares was especially powerful because many of the players are the same age.

"I was taken aback by how interested they were and the commitment and maturity they displayed," he says. "It was amazing, I had a lot of fun just witnessing it and being there."

As part of the contest the team submitted a video which puts them in the running, not only for the Good Deeds Cup, but a donation to a cause of their choice.

Even if they don't win, Perrin says they've already benefited from taking part. "As a coach I didn't anticipate how well it would go and how much the kids would learn. It was a great team experience and grew us together."

The top ten will be announced January 26.