Hockey With A Meaning

Utilizing a frozen potato reservoir, the second Pembina Valley Pond Hockey Tournament took place this Saturday, raising funds for the Pembina Valley Bible Camp.

Six teams hit the ice East of Reinfeld, with returning player Peter Abrams from the Blades, was aspiring to take home the trophy again this year and help out a good cause.

"It's a lot of fun; it's a good community event, you get to hang out with a lot of friends and play hockey. "

Chris Harms Executive Director for PVBC says they were unaware of the tournament until the group approached them saying they wanted to support PVBC, and having groups go out of their way to aid a non-profit is reassuring.

"We have a big calling and a big task here, and we're working hard at it, when somebody without being asked comes up alongside you and throws in their support, it's a huge encouragement. "

Currently, PVBC is getting ready for spring, in the process of staff recruitment and registering campers.

One of the organizers Kevin Weibe says they decided to hold the tournament two weeks sooner than last year to avoid a slushy situation and says planning this event has been a great time.

"It definitely wasn't easy, but I guess it's the passion for helping others and the passion for hockey. We all love hockey and the outdoors so we put them together and it worked out great."

Though the event didn't have a set amount to raise, any amount allocated to support a good cause while having fun is a win Weibe says.

Peter Abrams and his team the Blades.