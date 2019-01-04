Holiday Checkstops Find Fewer Impaired Drivers

RCMP in Manitoba stopped nearly 12,000 vehicles in this year's Holiday Checkstop Program.

Police say through 262 checkstops, they charged 90 people with Impaired Driving; 87 by alcohol and 3 by drug. RCMP charged 15 people with Refusing a Breath Demand, issued 30 alcohol-related tiered suspensions and 2 drug-related tiered suspensions. There were 49 motorists charged with improper storage of alcohol or cannabis in a vehicle.

The 2018 program stopped about 3,400 more vehicles than in 2017, yet Impaired Driving offences were down by 27.

RCMP report five people lost their lives in traffic-related collisions during the month of this year's checkstop program, compared to one during the same period a year earlier.