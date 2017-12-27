Holly Daze For Donate Love

The new and improved 2018 Waste Schedule is available.

Click for details.

Details
Category: Local News

Donate Love is ending the year with a little extra help.

Through the Buhler Active Living Centre's Holly Daze initiative over the last number of weeks, the charitable organization has been able to boost its stock of food and toys.

"Their efforts of raising funds and gathering food and toys has been a wonderful addition to what we're doing," said Donate Love's Brian Thiessen. Thiessen said the extra help any time of year, but especially this time of year is huge in allowing them to give to people that may be finding it tight.

Meanwhile, an ongoing item on the wishlist of Donate Love is to have the opportunity to have their doors open to those in need on a more frequent basis. Throughout the year, on a weekly basis, the charitable organization provides food for about 40 to 50 families.



Although it's a huge job to coordinate throughout the year and the need for more volunteers exists regularly, Thiessen says the past year had a number of highlights to celebrate. Thiessen said one example which was very powerful for them, was the recent FCC Drive Away Hunger campaign. "We had some of the middle schools in town really put in extra effort and bring in some food." Thiessen said they had a lot of the kids come in for a tour, and showed them how the food bank works, showed them where the food was going to and how it gets back into the community. "I think that was a really strong statement for them. They really felt connected as they could see what was happening with everything they did."

 

daze3

Access Credit Union Donates To New Active Living Centre

The Plum Coulee Active Living Centre has received a generous donation of $25,000 from Access Credit Union (ACU) to help with the construction of the new building. "The Community Investment Committee…

Strong Year For Municipality Of Stanley, Aiming To Surpass It In 2018

The Rural Municipality of Stanley had a good year of completing its normal work and trying to improve life for its residents. Reeve Morris Olafson said the Rural Municipality was able to complete its…

Work on Drainage, Roads Marked A Busy 2017 in Rhineland

Improving drainage in Rhineland Municipality was a major priority for council in 2017. Reeve Don Wiebe says heavy rainfall in 2016 revealed several problems with their municipal drainage system that…

More Students Utlilizing Healthy Minds Breakfast Program At WSD

Western School Division (WSD) has been seeing an increase in the number of students utilizing the Division's Healthy Minds Breakfast Program this year. The program is offered at it Maple Leaf School…

2017, Year Of Community Partnerships In Winkler

Community involvement, support of one another, and community partnerships that were created, are things that really stand out as highlights for Winkler Mayor Martin Harder this past year. Harder said…

SCRL Offering Free Internet Use To Non-Members In 2018

Starting in January, the South Central Regional Library (SCRL) will no longer charge a $2 Internet user fee to non-members. The change was made so all community members can more readily access the…

How Not To Over-Indulge These Holidays

Tis the season for enjoying wonderful holiday foods. Southern Health-Sante Sud Chronic Disease Dietitian Jill Anderson, says it's okay to enjoy the holidays and your favourite food., adding there are…

Local Woman Shares Battle With Severe Acne On Social Media

Steph Klassen of Winkler, a 29-year-old wife and mother of two, has been struggling with a severe case of acne since September. "Growing up I never had acne, I never had any issues at all until 5…

Morden Mayor Recaps Strong Year, Ready For Busy 2018

As 2017 winds down, plans for 2018 in Morden begin to ramp up. Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe said they will continue their waste diversion initiative and want to further educate residents on how to reduce…

A Very Chilly Christmas Gift for Southern Manitoba, Extreme Cold Warnings Issued

Santa will be bringing more than just gifts from the North Pole Sunday night. Also packed in his sleigh will be the coldest temperatures of the winter, so far, and bitterly cold windchill values.…

Revitalization Of Main Street Highlight For Town Of Morris in 2017

2017 brought several positive changes to Morris' Main Street due to the town's growing business and commercial sector. Two trucking companies, Meridian Industries and Home Hardware took over and…

Success of 2017 in the R.M. of Dufferin to Carry-Over into 2018

A handful of property owners along Highway 3 east out of Carman can look forward to improved water and sewer services in the future. The seven properties are located on the south side of the highway…

MPI Wants 2018 to be Safest Year for Roadways, Drivers

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) wants to ensure 2018 is the safest year yet for Manitoba drivers. MPI Media Relations Officer Brian Smiley says there are five straightforward tips to consider when…

Coldest Christmas Since 1996 Being Forecast

It's been 21 years since we had as cold a Christmas Day as what Environment Canada is forecasting for Monday. The temperature that day is not supposed to get any warmer than -24 degrees to -26…
Residents took to the streets to enjoy active living and the spectacle of holiday lights around the city

City Illuminates Residents On Winter Activity

Lights danced in the night and were watched as residents walked through Morden earlier this week for its 'Tour of Lights'. The event was to engage the community in active living while enjoying the…

Drainage Was A Big Topic For RM Of Montcalm In 2017

Derek Sabourin, reeve for the RM of Montcalm, said 2017 has been a good year for council. He noted the lagoon and drainage projects were positive aspects of the year. "The lagoon construction in St.…

Candice Bergen Holds Annual Tea With Constituents

Portage-Lisgar Member of Parliment Candice Bergen took the time to connect with her constituents at her annual Christmas tea in Morden Thursday. "I think it's an opportunity for constituents to be…

Morden Community Reflects On The Life Of Dr. Bob Menzies

Dr. Bob Menzies, passed away after his fight with Cancer Tuesday. This has led to many people remembering the lasting legacy he'll leave behind and sharing their stories. Menzies was a dedicated…

4-H New Incentives -Getting Youth Involved in Community

4-H Manitoba’s theme for the 2017/2018 year is ‘Community Engagement and Communication’ and with the variety of incentives these past few months that’s exactly what 4-H members were involved in!…

Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Border Road Issue

Midland MLA Highlights Local Accomplishments For 2017

The Ovens Are Warming Up For The Annual Christmas Day Meal In Altona

Overcoming The Christmas Blues

'If You're Going To Drink, Don't Drive,' Urges Police Chief

Scotiabank Gives A Hand To Winkler And District Cheer Board

Morden And Carman Help Those In Need This Christmas (VIDEO)

Winkler Not Prepared To Say Yes Or No To Marijuana

RM of Dufferin Makes Decision On Whether To Allow Retail Sale Of Marijuana

AMM Supports Switch Away From Newspaper Notices

Inconsistent Rural ER Operational Times Highlighted in Wait Times Report

Stanley Reeve Wants More Information Before Making Decision On Marijuana

Pembina Valley Students Generate Ideas To Help Prepare Kids For Kindergarten

Prominent Morden Physician Passes Away

New Winkler Police Recruits Graduate Top Of Their Class

RM Of Morris Open To Retail Cannabis Sales

Practical Joke Goes Wrong For Fake Taxi Driver

A Year After Mandatory Snow Trail Passes

Aviation Museum, Art Gallery & other Heritage Groups Receive Provincial Funding

Objective Decision Making Key For Visionary Monarch CEO

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





21
Dec
2017
Pickelball

21 December 2017 - 15 February 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





29
Dec
2017
Movie Night - Roland

29 December 2017 7:00 pm

Roland United church, Roland





31
Dec
2017
Ney Years Eve Family Dance

31 December 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Bunker Youth Center Winkler Manitoba





31
Dec
2017
New Years Eve Dance

31 December 2017 , 8:00 pm

Miami Community Centre





03
Jan
2018
Altona Curling Club Fish Fry

03 January 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rhineland Pioneer Centre





03
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Virden Oil Capitals

03 January 2018 7:30 pm

Tundra Oil & Gas Place





