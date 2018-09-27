Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

According To Celma Pinto in 20 years the Pembina Valley's senior population will have doubled.

To meet this increasing demand, Pinto created a home care service to help the elderly and those with a disability.

Called Heavenly Care Inc., Pinto explains a business like her's in the private sector can complement government services and provide adequate care services to the elderly.

The business held its grand opening this afternoon. "It feels like a dream come true," says Pinto. "Being able to do something I've always wanted to do, helping the community, helping the most vulnerable people the seniors and those with disabilities."

Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe was in attendance; he explains the ageing demographic stay and new seniors move to the area because Morden can provide them with the services they need.

Another care service and entrepreneur to the region is a win for the community says, Wiebe.

"Somebody sees a need, and an entrepreneur takes the lead and makes it happen it's a win, win. The health care system wins, and an entrepreneur sets up a new business," says Wiebe. " Entrepreneurs don't work alone, they need staff, so there are people going to get jobs."

Pinto thanks all in the community and Pembina Valley for their response to her business, she notes if not for them she would have never been able to open her doors.

More Local News

Home Care Service Established To Meet Growing Senior Population

According To Celma Pinto in 20 years the Pembina Valley's senior population will have doubled. To meet this increasing demand, Pinto created a home care service to help the elderly and those with a…

Frost Warning Issued For Pembina Valley

A frost advisory has been issued for the region as temperatures are expected to drop below the freezing mark tonight. The advisory includes: Mun. of Rhineland incl. Altona Plum Coulee and GretnaR.M.…

Harvest Wrapping Up In Emerson Area

Emerson-area farmer Larry Neumann has wrapped up harvest activity on his farm. Neumann finished off his 500 acres of soybeans last Thursday that yielded about 37 to 40 bushels an acre with very few…

Council Candidate Champions Medical Clinic "Envy Of Most Manitoba Communities"

Winkler City Council incumbent Marvin Plett says it's been an honour serving the community and hopes to secure another term in office. "I'm proud of our record of accountability, I think it's very…

International Students Named 'Honourary Morden Citizens'

International students were celebrated Monday evening as 'Honourary Morden Citizens.' Members of the Morden community, host families, City Councillors, and Western School Division Board Trustees…

Council Candidate Questions Feasibility Of Morden Roundabout Project

Morden offers numerous recreational and tourism opportunities, along with dedicated fire and police services that go above and beyond the call of duty, says Morden council candidate Garry Hiebert.…

Violinist Keeps Pregnancy Secret To Avoid Losing Gigs (VIDEO)

World-renowned violinist Rosemary Siemens says she kept her pregnancy a secret so people would keep booking her. "There's still that mentality that, "oh you have a baby now you can't work," and so I…

Weekend Bust Disrupts Drug Crime In Elm Creek

A man from Elm Creek has been charged with seventeen drug and weapons-related offences following a bust this past weekend. The collaborative investigation involved public safety investigators from…

Bergen Relieved Feds Finally Acting On Illegal Border Crossing

The MP for Portage-Lisgar says the Trudeau government is finally doing what it should have done long ago; fix the loophole in Canada's immigration law. The federal Liberal government has announced…

Police Seize Marijuana Plant And Search For Stolen Trees

A 72 year old man from Winnipeg faces several charges after being pulled over by Altona Police Tuesday. The driver was operating an unregistered vehicle and did not have a valid drivers licence.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login