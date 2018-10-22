Home Sales In Altona Remain Steady

Home sales in Altona have remained fairly steady so far this year.

According to statistics from Manitoba's Multiple Listing Service (MLS), a total of 52 homes have been sold to the end of September.

That compares to a total of 55 homes sold in all of last year, and 58 homes sold in 2016.

"The year isn't over yet, but it looks like it will be similar to the last few years as far as the number of units sold," said Mike Kroeker, a sales associate with Border Real Estate in Altona. "The median sales price for a home in Altona has edged up a bit from $178,000 last year to $196,000 this year."

The town is well known for its stable, steady growth and the housing market reflects that fact, but it's possible the local housing market is set to heat up soon.

According to Kroeker, all the major employers in town are operating at capacity and are hiring workers, which in turn brings people into the community to live.

"As far as I can tell, real estate values should continue increasing, and I expect a jump in new homes being constructed. There has been some lag between the time new workers come into the community and the point at which they can afford their own home. We're just in that transition period right now where a lot of people who came in a couple of years ago are now looking for that starter home."

That would answer why the biggest demand in Altona is for properties under $200,000.

"Most of the people moving into town have been hired for manufacturing type jobs, so that's where the highest demand is. That demand should also draw people who already own those homes into the next higher category where they can now get a good price for their smaller first home and move into a larger or newer one, or perhaps build a home. The demand in one category very often reflects demand in another category."

Overall, Kroeker says the job market in Altona looks positive for the next few years, which should result in population growth and possibly new construction.

"We don't have much in the way of new home construction right now, but price increases in the resale market may prompt people to consider building new, which I believe will happen soon."