Homelessness A Growing Concern In The Pembina Valley

For roughly two years, 90 houses in Winkler have been managed by Central Station and the Winkler Affordable Housing Board, instead of Manitoba Housing.

Lori Penner is the Property Manager and says there are benefits to managing local, and being able to spend time in the neighbourhoods where the houses are located.

"I talk to probably 5-6 people a day about housing. We're handing out lots of application forms, and we have a waiting list. We have people that have special needs that we try to accommodate. We try to fit people into the neighbourhoods as best as possible," says Penner.

Currently, Central Station is working on preparing some of their houses for residents, as some of them need repairs before they can be called 'home.' Penner adds, "as far as us managing the housing . . . there are some federal dollars that are coming down over the next three years that we'd like to access to improve the housing, to make it a better place."

On top of this, one of their apartment building has a common room where neighbours can build community and support systems. They plan to implement these into all of their apartments.

Homelessness is also a concern, according to Penner. "You don't see it, but certainly a lot of the homelessness would be couch surfing or they could be sleeping under a tree and nobody would notice . . . but certainly, there are homeless people here in the Pembina Valley," she says.

The Employment and Income Assistance Program (EIA) in Morden has emergency housing available, which can be important in the coming winter months.

"Would it be nice for us to have a homeless shelter? Yes, it would be very helpful," says Penner.

Central Station has a mission statement: "Revealing Options." Penner says the community is essential to fulfilling this mission, through building relationships with neighbours, and helping those in need in any way they can.

"It can be an 'us versus them' or it can be 'let's all do this together,'" she adds.