Homelessness A Growing Concern In The Pembina Valley

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

For roughly two years, 90 houses in Winkler have been managed by Central Station and the Winkler Affordable Housing Board, instead of Manitoba Housing.

Lori Penner is the Property Manager and says there are benefits to managing local, and being able to spend time in the neighbourhoods where the houses are located.

"I talk to probably 5-6 people a day about housing. We're handing out lots of application forms, and we have a waiting list. We have people that have special needs that we try to accommodate. We try to fit people into the neighbourhoods as best as possible," says Penner.

Currently, Central Station is working on preparing some of their houses for residents, as some of them need repairs before they can be called 'home.' Penner adds, "as far as us managing the housing . . . there are some federal dollars that are coming down over the next three years that we'd like to access to improve the housing, to make it a better place."

On top of this, one of their apartment building has a common room where neighbours can build community and support systems. They plan to implement these into all of their apartments.

Homelessness is also a concern, according to Penner. "You don't see it, but certainly a lot of the homelessness would be couch surfing or they could be sleeping under a tree and nobody would notice . . . but certainly, there are homeless people here in the Pembina Valley," she says.

The Employment and Income Assistance Program (EIA) in Morden has emergency housing available, which can be important in the coming winter months.

"Would it be nice for us to have a homeless shelter? Yes, it would be very helpful," says Penner.

Central Station has a mission statement: "Revealing Options." Penner says the community is essential to fulfilling this mission, through building relationships with neighbours, and helping those in need in any way they can.

"It can be an 'us versus them' or it can be 'let's all do this together,'" she adds.

More Local News

Morden's Future Leaders Address Concerns At All Candidates Forum

Residents filled the venue for Morden's All Candidates Forum, wanting to hear from the next leaders of the community. Candidates for council and mayor shared their values and vision for the city's…

Homelessness A Growing Concern In The Pembina Valley

For roughly two years, 90 houses in Winkler have been managed by Central Station and the Winkler Affordable Housing Board, instead of Manitoba Housing. Lori Penner is the Property Manager and says…

City-Wide Free Internet Delayed In Morden

Progress is not as far along as anticipated for Morden's wireless service Morenet. The plan to have service available to all properties by the end of September has not come to fruition, with new…

Councillor Running For Reeve In Emerson-Franklin Shares Her Vision

Voters in Emerson-Franklin will decide later this month who will lead their municipality into the future. There are three candidates campaigning for the position of reeve; they include Ron Mihaychuck,…

UPDATE: Children Taken By Their Mother Found Safely

UPDATE: Carberry RCMP searching for two children taken by their mother. Jessica Chartier and her children have been safely located in St. Albert, Alberta. Manitoba RCMP would like to thank the media,…

Gilmore Brings Decades of Experience in Bid for R.M. Montcalm Reeve

Paul Gilmore wants to be the next reeve for the R.M. of Montcalm, and while he says he has an interest in politics Gilmore doesn't consider himself a political person. Gilmore feels he has the skills…

MP On New Trade Agreement: "A Lot Of Give And No Take"

Following Sunday's conclusion of the trade agreement negotiations between Canada, Mexico and the United States, Portage Lisgar MP Candice Bergen says Canada came out short in the deal. "Taking a look…

Local Police Taking Part In Instant Messaging Pilot Project

Local police departments are taking part in a instant messaging pilot project next year. The province is investing over $310,000 into new software that will benefit nine police agencies when dealing…

Puppy Scam Strikes Again In Winkler

Winkler Police are once again warning residents to stay vigilant when buying pets online. On September 26, after contacting a seller online, a local female was contacted by an individual who provided…

Goertzen Proud Of Deficit Reduction

Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is pleased with what his government has accomplished when it comes to reducing the province's deficit. The government announced Friday it had a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login