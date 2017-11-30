House Being Transported On HWY 201

Carman RCMP Investigate Several Break And Enters Last Week Carman RCMP is investigating several overnight break and enters, which occurred last week. On Thursday, Nov. 23, RCMP received multiple reports of break and enters to vehicles and garages overnight…

Goal Is Reached For 'Beautiful' CMU Campus Hub Fund raising was a success for Canadian Mennonite University's (CMU) Marpeck Commons, library, learning commons and bridge. "The great news for CMU right now is that the CONNECT Capital Campaign,…

Morris Area Foundation Raised Nearly $24,000 The Morris Area Foundation (MAF) Secretary Treasurer Midge Anderson has reviewed the donation list from the Endow Manitoba Challenge. The foundation is extremely pleased to report donations during…

Altona's Maroons Help Support Panthers' Annual Bingo Night (GALLERY) The Altona Panthers Special Olympic Athletic Club held their annual Bingo Night last week. On Monday, Nov. 20, the athletes, support staff and volunteer coaches met at the Altona Senior's Centre for…

Municipalities Give AMM Respectful and Safe Work Environment Lobby Mandate Municipal leaders have agreed that more needs to be done to protect councillors from harassment and bullying. Members of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities have approved an amended version of…

Municipal Leaders Call For More Generous Funding Model With Province, Feds Municipal leaders congregated, over 900 of them, in Brandon this week to discuss a wide range of issues. Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says one issue is the joint-funding model for capital projects…

Accident On First Street In Winkler (VIDEO) Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of PTH 32 and Roblin Boulevard in Winkler Wednesday morning. Winkler Police say no one was transported to hospital because of…

Teen Flees Accident Scene, Charged With Impaired Driving (VIDEO) A 17-year-old is facing charges, including resisting arrest, after an accident last night in Morden. Morden police report the youth is in custody, charged with impaired driving due to drugs,…

Province Puts Brakes On Looming 'New Home Warranty Act' The Province has heard the concerns surrounding the New Home Warranty Act. The new legislation, which had caused some concern and questions from builders and municipalities, has been delayed to 2020.…

Access Field Evolving Into Top Class Baseball Facility Access Field in Altona continues to take shape with new components being added to the park on a yearly basis since it officially opened in 2015. A 60 seat grandstand was constructed this past spring,…

Poor Driving Conditions Possible Tonight With Alberta Clipper On Its Way Very strong winds coupled with snow tonight could lead to very poor visibility throughout Southern Manitoba. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement related to the expected…

Accident On PTH 32 South Of Winkler (VIDEO) Emergency crews responded to an accident south of Winkler on PTH 32, near Provincial Road 201 Tuesday afternoon. PembinaValleyOnline News continues to investigate. Photo by Ron Guenther

New Municipal Burn Ban Signs Announced The province and the Association of Manitoba Municipalities Tuesday announced a standardized sign to be used by municipalities when they institute a fire ban. Chris Goertzen, President of the…

Morden Access Credit Union Supports Palliative Care By Wearing Jeans Morden's Access Credit Union (ACU) gave a donation of $5,160 to the Boundary Trails Health Centre Palliative Care Program. Staff members who participate in 'I Wear Jeans For My Community', raise…