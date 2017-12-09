House Fire Survivor Joins Winkler Fire Service 'I've Set My Life To Help People' (VIDEO)

Cornie Klassen has been training to fight fires for the past 14 months.

As a survivor of a house fire, Klassen still bears the scars of the inferno he now runs towards to save others.

The experience inspired him to join the Winkler Fire Department, "it's one of the main reasons," Klassen says. "To run in to help people, if I can do it here I might as well do it."

Along with recognizing five new recruits, the department recently honoured long-time firefighter Ike Dyck. He recently celebrated 51 years with the department.

"I'm not trying to stay here for a record," Dyck says, but rather the strong bond at the department.

"The camararie that we have is like family, it makes it a lot easier," he adds.

Dyck received a standing ovation at the fire department's Christmas banquet last week.

Fire Chief Richard Paetzold also saw two of his sons join the department.

"I'm very proud, they've always lived in the shadow of a firehall... they've never known anything else," Paetzold says. "As a father I'm very proud, as a fire chief it's good to have more members."

Ryan Paetzold says it's exciting to finish training.

"There's parts where there's a lot of adrenaline, but there's also parts where there's a lot of dread," he says. "But then it gets to the point where you start doing what you've trained for, what you love to do."

