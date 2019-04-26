A new bowling alley and entertainment complex is bolstering building permit values in Winkler.

The 30,000 sq. ft. facility in the city's north end would triple the space of their current space, and incorporate 18 bowling lanes, along with a full-service kitchen and other entertainment options for kids.

MSTW Planning District General Manager Glen Wieler explains it's an example of local investment, a key indicator of healthy economic growth.

He notes in 2018 over 50 commercial buildings valued at over $500,000 were built in the region. With the exception of a handful, Wieler says they were all initiated by local businesses and investors. "That's how and why we're growing... if employees see their ownership groups are investing they're optimistic about their jobs and they are investing in their homes, the ripple effect keeps going."

Work continues on the new bowling alley and entertainment complex in Winkler

However, while the city is behind in the first quarter of 2019 by $25 million compared to last year, Wieler notes Pine Ridge Elementary accounted for nearly $24 million.

"The first three months of 2019 are very similar if you take the school out of the equation, that's exciting to see," Wieler says, adding a permit for the new clubhouse at the Winkler Golf Course is expected this year as well.

Winkler sits at a total of 40 permits worth just over $8 million. Wieler notes the first quarter saw nine new single-family dwellings and a new multi-family project.

"Housing and multi-family units are going up in Winkler and Morden, there's lots of activity in that market," he says. "And it seems as those buildings are being built people are moving in, they're all full. That's exciting that investors and contractors can build these buildings but also that they're getting tenants as soon as they're done."

Morden follows with 13 permits valued at $1.3 million, compared to 24 permits worth $1.8 million at the end of March last year.

The R.M of Stanley recorded nine permits during the same period worth $1.3 million, compared to six permits worth nearly $5 million during the first quarter of 2018.

The new Best Western under construction in Morden

Home Hardware's new location in Morden