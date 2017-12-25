How Not To Over-Indulge These Holidays

Tis the season for enjoying wonderful holiday foods.

Southern Health-Sante Sud Chronic Disease Dietitian Jill Anderson, says it's okay to enjoy the holidays and your favourite food., adding there are many ways to avoid over-indulging during the holidays. She offers some tips to help.

"Eat regularly -- skipping meals can lead to overeating. Keep your energy levels up and curb your hunger by eating small meals and snacks every three to four hours, and don't forget to eat breakfast. Load up with colour -- filling half your plate up with vegetables and fruit is a great way to balance out calorie-rich foods."

She explains you shouldn't avoid your favourite foods, but moderation is the key factor in not over-indulging.

"There should be no guilty feelings. Keep your portions in check by using smaller plates, and taking smaller servings of those calorie-rich dishes and sauces."

Some other tips include remembering drinks can contain just as many calories as food, with no difference between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. She also encourages you to stay active throughout the holidays. Even small bouts of exercise, such as ten minutes, will help avoid feeling overstuffed.

Anderson says there are plenty of resources to help you avoid over-indulging such as the Southern Health-Santé Sud website as well as calling the local Community Health Services.