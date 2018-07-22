Humboldt Broncos' Chaplain Speaking At Harvest Festival

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
The Harvest Festival's Facebook received a substantial number of views and response with the announcement that the Humboldt Broncos' Chaplain would be the guest speaker at the Harvest Festival Community Worship Service.

Sean Brandow shook the nation with his speech "Where was God?", after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April, where 16 people lost their lives and 13 were injured.

Jeremy Isaak, head of the worship planning committee, says the group wanted to bring Brandow's voice to the service and hear his story and perspective.

The message will be called "Brave Face and A Broken Heart", focusing on hope when life seems bleak.

"It's coming from thoughts from just as we've seen a lot of heartache around the Humbolt Broncos tragedy here," says Brandow. "So Just working with families that way and what we see of grief, loss, and heartache and what the bible says in response to that."

This will be the first time in a while since Brandow has been in Winkler and hopes that people will take away that there is hope for a broken heart and that healing is possible.

Music will be led by Bowen Wiebe from the Winkler Bible Camp says Isaak and the camp will also be doing a children's feature.

Like every year representatives of local ministries where the offering will be going to will speak about their missions. This year the organizations are Habitat for Humanity Winkler/Morden and Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre.

The service begins at 10 a.m. on August 12 rain or shine says Isaak, encouraging people to come early to grab a good spot and bring an umbrella in case of showers.

