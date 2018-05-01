Humboldt Fundraiser Brings Together Morden Hockey Community

Thousands of dollars poured in from the Pembina Valley for the Humboldt survivors this weekend.

The community shared in the grief and hope for healing at a series of fundraising events on Saturday in the aftermath of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 people.

Morden resident Cade Kowalski sparked the event, noting the tragedy hit close to home as a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League player. Kowalski played with, and against, a number of the Humboldt Broncos in the past number of years.

"The whole hockey world, it hits right close to home," he says. "A bus is a sacred place for players, it's where you bond with your teammates."

To channel that grief into something positive, Kowalski has helped put together a family skate and lunch at the Access Event Centre, followed by a Steak, Spud and Sud and a fundraising social on Saturday.

More than 40 youth ages 16-20 helped put on the fundraiser

Kowalski, who recorded 11 goals and 49 assists with the Weyburn Red Wings this season, says they were encouraged by the turnout, "it's pretty cool... to see everyone come together as one to support such a great cause and town."

Cade's father Lee says the business community was also eager to help, with donors from as far away as Steinbach.

"There wasn't one thing we had to pay for... it's been unreal," he says.

Lee adds it was a learning experience for youth like Kowalski and teammate Garrett Szeremley, as well as many others, taking the initiative in organizing an event.

"The idea grew and was fostered with those young guys... I think they've learned a lot about how much they can make a difference in their community. We're so proud of them."

Final fundraising totals were still being calculated as of publication.