Humboldt Fundraiser Brings Together Morden Hockey Community

Thousands of dollars poured in from the Pembina Valley for the Humboldt survivors this weekend.

The community shared in the grief and hope for healing at a series of fundraising events on Saturday in the aftermath of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 people.

Morden resident Cade Kowalski sparked the event, noting the tragedy hit close to home as a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League player. Kowalski played with, and against, a number of the Humboldt Broncos in the past number of years.

"The whole hockey world, it hits right close to home," he says. "A bus is a sacred place for players, it's where you bond with your teammates."

To channel that grief into something positive, Kowalski has helped put together a family skate and lunch at the Access Event Centre, followed by a Steak, Spud and Sud and a fundraising social on Saturday.

hockey2More than 40 youth ages 16-20 helped put on the fundraiser

Kowalski, who recorded 11 goals and 49 assists with the Weyburn Red Wings this season, says they were encouraged by the turnout, "it's pretty cool... to see everyone come together as one to support such a great cause and town."

Cade's father Lee says the business community was also eager to help, with donors from as far away as Steinbach.

"There wasn't one thing we had to pay for... it's been unreal," he says.

Lee adds it was a learning experience for youth like Kowalski and teammate Garrett Szeremley, as well as many others, taking the initiative in organizing an event.

"The idea grew and was fostered with those young guys... I think they've learned a lot about how much they can make a difference in their community. We're so proud of them."

Final fundraising totals were still being calculated as of publication.

hockey3

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





30
Apr
2018
Homeschool Coffee, Encouragement and Book Night

30 April 2018 - 01 May 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Christian Life Centre





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





01
May
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

01 May 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





01
May
2018
Animato Choir Concert

01 May 2018 7:00 pm

Roland United church, Roland





02
May
2018
Registration is Open for Mental Health Week Events!

02 May 2018 8:00 am

Access Event Centre, Morden





