Humboldt Pastor Shares Message Of Hope

Humboldt Broncos' Chaplain, Pastor Sean Brandow, was invited to answer questions and share his thoughts after the April 6th crash, and is the guest speaker at this year's Winkler Harvest Festival Community Worship Service.

Hearing Brandow would be in Winkler, members of the community wanted to hear about the event that affected the hockey community around the world, explains Winkler Flyers Director of Marketing and Business Operations, Matt Friesen, who helped organize a speaking event Saturday night featuring Brandow.

The Humboldt Broncos bus crash hit close to home for many, says Friesen, with the hockey community playing with and against each other it almost feels like a family.

That is the reason why he says hearing Brandow's message was so important.

"Their community is not that different from our community, in terms of being the home of a junior hockey team. Maybe some lessons can be learned from the situation they had been going through."

Brandow gave a glimpse into the pain and chaos the Humboldt community went through.

During the Broncos vigil, Brandow gave his speech Where was God?, sharing the anguish he, and many in the community, was feeling.

The vigil gained tremendous attention with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance. Brandow says he was uncertain how he felt during that time, but knew he needed to share.

"I didn't even know there were news agencies, to be honest when I was speaking there; thankfully I didn't. I don't know what my feelings were, I just knew I needed to preach, so I preached."

During this tragedy, Brandow says he heard God speak to him through people spending time with other Christians, and an immense amount of time reading the Bible.

As people begin to recover, and Humboldt looks forward, Brandow says a legacy of character and wisdom with the time was left behind from those who lost their lives in the crash.

Brandow's message at the community service is called Brave Face and A Broken Heart, focusing on hope when life seems bleak and that healing is possible.

