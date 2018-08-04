Thousands Attend Fundraiser Concert To Kick Off Record Breaking Attempt (VIDEO)

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Hundreds of music fans took over the Winkler Parkland Friday night for the Harvest For Kids Concert featuring High Valley, Rosemary Siemens & The Sweet Sound Revival and the Hunter Brothers.

All funds raised will be added to the totals of Saturday's record-breaking harvest attempt to send kids to Bible camp in the developing world through Children's Camps International.

"That was just amazing, I couldn't believe how people there were, it just shows this cause has such a support behind it," Rosemary Siemens says.

Siemens wrote an original song for the harvest event, 'Heavenly Harvest', a song she says touches on the spiritual impact of the fundraiser that hopes to send one million kids to camp. She notes hundreds of people have committed to praying for the event behind the scenes.

"It was interesting to see this many people come together for one cause, to transform the world through the message of Jesus Christ," Antony Sammy, CCI India director.

Dave Thiessen with Harvest For Kids says the concert was the perfect celebration with the community to kick-off the major fundraising weekend.

Children's Camps International is closing in on 300 combines lined up in a field south of Winkler this morning, setting the stage for today's record-breaking attempt.

Watch the live stream of the attempt here: https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/local/stage-set-for-record-harvest-with-over-300-combines-registered

