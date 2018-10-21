Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

With hunting season in effect in the province, enthusiasts are reminded to stay safe while hunting.

Larry Gibbs is a firearms and safety instructor, and he says there has been a decrease in firearm related incidents over the years. When the Hunter Safety Program started in 1964, the number of incidents was around 40 to 45, but that now sits around two.

Gibbs adds, the Manitoba Hunting Guide is an important resource to have on hand, whether you're a new or experienced hunter. "The thing is, lots of people who buy a licence don't pick the hunting guide up. It's very important to read it [as] little things change now and then."

As well, Gibbs says new hunters should remember that you cannot have loaded firearms in your vehicle, and you cannot shoot them off from across a roadway.

He says, "be careful at every moment. Keep your gun pointed in a safe direction, keep it unloaded until you're going to use it. You can't be too careful."

The rules, regulations, and safety tips are frequently updated, so remember to read them over before heading out, says Gibbs.

More Local News

Hunters Reminded To Stay Safe

With hunting season in effect in the province, enthusiasts are reminded to stay safe while hunting. Larry Gibbs is a firearms and safety instructor, and he says there has been a decrease in firearm…

Survey Shows Uncertainty Of Cannabis Impact On Small Businesses

Even though recreational cannabis has become legal, small business owners in Manitoba are still grabbling with the new law and the impacts it may have on their operations, according to the Canadian…

Pembina Hills Arts Council Promoting Art For 30 Years

To celebrate 30 years of art and culture in Morden, the Pembina Hills Arts Council held a drop in at the Pembina Hills Arts Centre Saturday with a 1988 theme. Since its formation in the 80's the…

Dyslexia And Irlen Syndrome Highlighted In The Area

Monday evening, Ranae Bergen led a Dyslexia and Irlen Syndrome seminar in Winkler. She works as a Reading Practitioner with READiscover Literacy. "1 out of 5 people have dyslexia, and it's also…

Olafson Excited To Serve Stanley For Third Term

R.M. of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson will avoid the election day jitters, as he was acclaimed to serve a third term after no one else put their hat in the ring for Wednesday's election. Olafson says…

Roland Reeve Candidate Says Fiber Optics Key To The Future

John Hughes is running for Reeve of the RM of Roland. As an incumbent Hughes has already served a term as Reeve and two terms on council. Hughes moved to the area 27 years ago together with his wife,…

'Stroller Fit' Helping Mothers Exercise And Get Outside

After having a child it can be difficult to find the motivation and time to get outdoors and exercise, which is why Personal Trainer Amanda Heide started Stroller Fit. The program, which is just…

SCCR Wins Award After 15 Years In The Pembina Valley

The South Central Cancer Resource has been working in the Pembina Valley for 15 years, and they are being recognized as the Not for Profit of the Year. "We're very excited, extremely excited. We've…

Prepare for Flu Season

Flu season is around the corner which means flu shots are going to be available throughout the province. Dr. Michael Routledge's the Medical Officer for Southern Health Sante Sud and explained why…

Canada Post Strike Looming

A rotating strike is looming for Canada Post. John Hamilton, spokesperson with Canada Post, explains if the union doesn't feel sufficient progress is made by next Monday, rotating strikes will begin.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login