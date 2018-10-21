Hunters Reminded To Stay Safe

With hunting season in effect in the province, enthusiasts are reminded to stay safe while hunting.

Larry Gibbs is a firearms and safety instructor, and he says there has been a decrease in firearm related incidents over the years. When the Hunter Safety Program started in 1964, the number of incidents was around 40 to 45, but that now sits around two.

Gibbs adds, the Manitoba Hunting Guide is an important resource to have on hand, whether you're a new or experienced hunter. "The thing is, lots of people who buy a licence don't pick the hunting guide up. It's very important to read it [as] little things change now and then."

As well, Gibbs says new hunters should remember that you cannot have loaded firearms in your vehicle, and you cannot shoot them off from across a roadway.

He says, "be careful at every moment. Keep your gun pointed in a safe direction, keep it unloaded until you're going to use it. You can't be too careful."

The rules, regulations, and safety tips are frequently updated, so remember to read them over before heading out, says Gibbs.