Hurricane Lane Extends Altona Family's Vacation

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

An Altona family is finally coming home after an extended stay in Hawaii thanks to Hurricane Lane.  neufelds hawaii3 submittedLow-laying shops and homes were cleared out and sandbagged for protection from potential flood waters.

Dwight and Marla Neufeld and their three kids boarded a plane today (Monday), two days after their originally scheduled departure on Friday evening.

"Tuesday when we woke up and checked the weather and saw the hurricane warnings we started phoning the airport to see if we could get home, and of course being an island there are only so many flights and so many people can get on and we were not one of them," said Marla.

She noted they called the airport a several times every day to see if they could catch an earlier plane, but even their Friday flight was rescheduled for this week Tuesday. However, persistence paid off and the Neufeld's were able to catch an earlier flight on Monday. 

This still meant the family would have to ride-out the storm in their third-flood condo. 

While the apartment was located half a block from the beach, Marla said it was situated at the top of a hill so there were no worries about flooding, but noted people did start to clear out and sandbag some lower-laying units. She added the family did get to work collecting water, candles, batteries and flashlights in case of emergency. 

As it turned out, the part of Maui where the Neufelds were staying only saw some rain and wind. Marla added however, other areas of the island and the big island of Hawaii weren't so lucky and are still experiencing washouts and landslides. 

"It just felt like we were almost in a little bubble in our area," she said.

Marla noted the hurricane didn't deter any of the family's plans for touring and sight-seeing, adding they got in their stops before the storm hit. 

The Neufelds boarded their return flight this morning and are due to arrive home Tuesday.

neufelds hawaii2 submittedThe Neufelds quickly starting gathering water, batteries and flashlights to hold them over in case of an emergency.

More Local News

Hurricane Lane Extends Altona Family's Vacation

An Altona family is finally coming home after an extended stay in Hawaii thanks to Hurricane Lane. Low-laying shops and homes were cleared out and sandbagged for protection from potential flood…

Donors Able To Give Blood Sooner After Piercings, Tattoos

In Manitoba, blood bank levels drop during the summer, especially over long weekends. It's the reason the Canadian Blood Service is putting out an urgent call for donors. Manitoba rep Steve Raizen…

Severe Storm With Strong Winds Downs Trees, Power Lines Across Region

Severe thunderstorms tore across parts of Southern Manitoba Sunday evening as a low pressure system moved across the province and the Dakotas. Hail, strong winds and heavy rain fell. Those very…

"More Questions Than Answers" Says BLSD CEO Ahead of Education Review

Talk of reducing the number of school divisions in Manitoba doesn't come as a surprise to Krista Curry, the superintendent for Border Land School Division. Curry said there have been rumblings of…

A Third Candidate For Town of Morris Mayor

A third candidate is in the running for Town of Morris mayor this year. David Smith is a long-time resident and businessman who served on council from 2006-2010. "The reason I'm running is because I…

Altona Town Council Formulates Cannabis Bylaw

Administration for the town of Altona is in the process of drafting a bylaw regulating cannabis consumption within the community. The Manitoba government is already proposing legislation that would…

Concerns Over New Access Point Into Emerson

The Emergency Coordinator for the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has concerns about the future upgrades to the highway near the border. The concern is that PR 200, which connects to HWY 75, will be…

MCC Thrift Shops Embracing The Second-Hand Shopping Trend

In the age of consumerism, MCC thrift shops are gaining traction among young people as popularity around second-hand shopping surges. "I would say that in the 10 years that I've worked here I haven't…

Winkler Resident Leaves A Legacy In Dominican Republic

Ryan Toews has left behind a legacy of community-building halfway around the world. Well-known Winkler resident Ryan Toews passed away suddenly earlier this month, and many are honouring his memory…

Corn And Apple Mud Bog Keeps On Revving (VIDEO)

Even construction couldn't stop the roar of engines at the 15th annual MMRO Sanctioned Mud Bog. Typically East of Huron Windows, the pipeline had rented the land the event takes place. Without a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login