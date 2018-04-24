Hydro Adding Lines To Keep Up With Pembina Valley Growth (VIDEO)

Manitoba Hydro is expanding their infrastructure to keep up with the rapid growth of the Pembina Valley.

"Obviously this growth has been going on for awhile, and the area is going to continue to grow. Manitoba Hydro has to be in a position to not only meet the current demand but the demand over the next 20, 30 years," Spokesperson Bruce Owen explains.

He notes more homes and new businesses mean greater energy needs. With so many residents using electricity to heat their homes during winter months, customers will see lights begin to flicker during peak usage times.

Currently, crews are adding new lines to connect to the upgraded Stanley station near Carman. Owen says the investment will result in greater voltage and more consistent, reliable service.

Work is expected to continue throughout the summer.