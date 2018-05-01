Hydro Rates Rising As Debt Reaches $19 Billion

Voting Is Underway!

Vote for your favourite Morenet logo here.. Voting begins May 1st until May 10th

Details
Category: Local News

Manitobans will soon be paying 3.6 per cent more for their electricity.

The Public Utilities Board approved Manitoba Hydro’s rate increase. Hydro was asking for a rate hike of 7.9 per cent. The PUB issued 37 orders and 16 recommendations which were aimed at both Manitoba Hydro and the Province of Manitoba.

“We will look at all the recommendations set out in the report” said Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen.

The PUB suggested the province create bill affordability programs to help lower-income customers and it would be funded by revenues from the Keeyask generating station. The PUB also ordered the creation of a new "First Nation on-reserve residential customer class." Those Manitobans who fall into the new customer class will not receive an increase in electricity rates in 2018.

It was recommended the provincial government suspend the collection of about $900 million in revenue from the Bipole III transmission line over the next 13 years. The PUB also recommends that the government use some revenues from its soon-to-be-introduced carbon tax to Manitoba Hydro to help lower future electricity rate increases. Minister Cullen clarified carbon tax revenues would not go to Manitoba Hydro because the intent of the tax is to put that money back into the hands of Manitobans.

“I will say Manitoba remains one of the lowest cost jurisdictions for electricity in North America and Manitoba remains open for business. I wish to thanks the PUB board for all their work over the past year and we look forward to reviewing these orders and recommendations in greater detail in the days and weeks to come” said Cullen.

Challenges ahead include interest rates, the possibility of a drought and the potential for reduced revenue at Manitoba Hydro. At the end of the last quarter Manitoba Hydro’s debt was $19 billion. Hydro officials say under the old plan debt was going to go up but with the rate increase lower than what was requested the debt will increase even more. Manitoba Hydro’s interest costs will reach $1.3 billion on revenues of $1.6 billion.

More Local News

Hydro Rates Rising As Debt Reaches $19 Billion

Manitobans will soon be paying 3.6 per cent more for their electricity. The Public Utilities Board approved Manitoba Hydro’s rate increase. Hydro was asking for a rate hike of 7.9 per cent. The PUB…

Long-Awaited, Multi-Million Dollar Reinland Drain Project Nearing Completion

Huge strides have been made on completing the Reinland Drain, located one mile south of the Village of Blumenfeld in the R.M. of Stanley. Erosion of the drainage ditch has been a nagging issue for…

Voting Is Underway!

Vote for your favourite Morenet logo here.. Voting begins May 1st until May 10th

Seeding Activity Under Way In Our Region

Some farmers in our area took advantage of the warm weather on the weekend to start their seeding operations. Winkler area farmer Jack Froese says they began seeding canola on Friday and corn on…

Humboldt Fundraiser Brings Together Morden Hockey Community

Thousands of dollars poured in from the Pembina Valley for the Humboldt survivors this weekend. The community shared in the grief and hope for healing at a series of fundraising events on Saturday in…

Dufferin Reeve Seeking Re-election

The reeve for the RM of Dufferin intends to seek another term in office this fall. George Gray says he will seek re-election in the October civic elections. Gray says there's one particular project…

New Full-Time Paramedic Positions Coming This Year

The Pembina Valley will see nearly 10 new full-time paramedic positions later this year. Boundary Trails Health Centre will see the creation of 4.85 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions, as well as…

Effort Underway To Make Roseau River A Paddling Destination

The RM of Emerson-Franklin is hoping to capitalize on a renewed interest in canoeing and kayaking. Tourism Coordinator Wayne Arseny say they have developed a detailed map of the Roseau River to make…

Warm Front, Record Dry April Means Increase Fire Risk

Temperatures in Sprague were double what they were in Kleefeld and Winnipeg on Monday. Sprague saw a high of 24ºC while Kleefeld and Winnipeg were closer to 12ºC. Environment Canada Meteorologist…

Back Forty Rocks The 70s (VIDEO)

It was a full house in support of The Back Forty Festival this weekend at the annual 70s Show fundraiser. "This is the best show that we've put on and they just seem to be getting better and better,"…

Morden FD Faces Five Fires In One Afternoon

Dry spring conditions contributed to a very busy Saturday for the Morden Fire Department. Grass fires north, west and south of the city of Morden had crews occupied for a number of hours said Fire…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





02
May
2018
Registration is Open for Mental Health Week Events!

02 May 2018 8:00 am

Access Event Centre, Morden





02
May
2018
Administrative Assistant Day

02 May 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





02
May
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

02 May 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





02
May
2018
DHE presents Martyn Joseph

02 May 2018 7:30 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Centre, Morden





Login