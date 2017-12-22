'If You're Going To Drink, Don't Drive,' Urges Police Chief

With holiday parties in full swing, Altona's Police Chief Perry Batchelor reminds people of the dangers of drinking and driving.

As always, check stops will be conducted during this season.

"We just wrapped up another part of the campaign," said Batchelor. "In the month of November into December, we ran several check stops."

The latest 2 months of Road Watch resulted in 35 tickets being issued. The majority were for speeding, and police note many motorists continue to drive without a proper license or insurance.

"Fortunately the cell phone use seems to have slowed down a little bit," Batchelor said. "Unfortunately, speeding is still a big issue and of course there are reports of impaired drivers."

Specifically, Batchelor is concerned about drinking and driving increasing during the festive season.

"The opportunity to socialize and have some alcohol is certainly there," he said.

Batchelor urges people to think ahead about how they will return home after a party.

"Make a plan and don't become a statistic this holiday season, enjoy the festive season and don't put this burden on yourself or your family through being arrested for impaired driving," he said.

He also outlined how costly a drunk driving offence can be.

"The fines are anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 depending, and then they go up from there depending on if it's your first offence," he said. "When it is your second offence it's automatic jail time."

On top of the fines, there is a minimum 3-month license suspension. Batchelor noted this can really impact a job or family. On top of the fines and suspensions, he mentions the risk that is posed to others on the road.

To avoid any of these scenarios, Batchelor strongly urges people to make a plan, such as using a cab or a designated driver.

"The bottom line is alcohol metabolizes differently in every body," he said. "The best advice is, if you're going to drink, don't drive."

Batchelor said the Altona Police Department wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.